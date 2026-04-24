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Run Hermes Agent locally on AMD AI PCs

By NCN Online
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Run Hermes Agent locally on AMD AI PCs
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AMD continues to unlock agentic AI for everyday workflows with a newly released how-to guide for running Hermes Agent from Nous Research locally on AMD hardware. Hermes is emerging as a more advanced autonomous AI system, capable of planning, executing, and iterating on complex tasks, and the guide shows how users can deploy it as an always-on local agent for workflows like research, coding, and analysis. 

The guide shows how Ryzen AI Max+ processors and Radeon AI PRO graphics enable autonomous, multi-agent AI to run locally by combining high memory capacity and bandwidth with the parallel processing needed to keep complex workloads on-device. 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

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