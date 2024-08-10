Rubrik Partners with Mandiant for Cyber Resilience and Accelerated Incident Response Recovery

- Advertisement -

Rubrik, Inc., US based cybersecurity company, has entered into a new partnership and technology integration with Mandiant, part of Google Cloud. The collaboration brings together leaders in data security, incident response, and threat intelligence, aiming to expedite customers’ threat detection and path to cyber recovery.

Mr. Steve Elovitz, Director, Mandiant Consulting.

“This partnership will enable organizations leveraging Rubrik’s backup solutions to identify threats in their backups powered by Mandiant’s industry leading threat detection and intelligence,” said Mr. Steve Elovitz, Director, Mandiant Consulting.

“Together, we can help organizations before, during, and after cyber attacks to ensure businesses can respond quickly and get back up and running as soon as possible.”

While the global median dwell time from compromise to detection is improving, according to Mandiant’s M-Trends 2024 report, threat actors operate undetected in victims’ environments for a median of 10 days — giving them more than enough time to conduct a destructive attack.

Organizations often will recover to the most recent backup prior to encryption, but what if that backup has been infected with a backdoor? Through this partnership, indicators of compromise learned on the frontlines of some of the most impactful breaches can be applied proactively to enable cyber resilience.

Mr. Steve Stone, Head of Rubrik Zero Labs.

“Organizations have been responding to ransomware attacks with months-long recovery processes, which can result in irreparable damage to the business,” said Mr. Steve Stone, Head of Rubrik Zero Labs.

“With Mandiant, we are able to demonstrably lessen the impact window of ransomware attacks while simultaneously increasing the capabilities available to customers in need — from threat intelligence to rapid access to incident response teams. Together, we connect the dots in a time of crisis to deliver true cyber resilience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Rubrik

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 123