Thursday, February 1, 2024
RPtech to Announce its Initial IPO at Exclusive Press Meet on February 2 at St Regis, Mumbai

Rashi Peripherals Limited (RPtech), the fastest-growing B2B enterprise, is poised to make a significant market announcement with its Initial Public Offering (IPO), scheduled for Friday, 2nd February 2024, at 11:45 AM. The exclusive Press Meet will unfold at Pallazio, St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The company’s top executives including Mr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary, Chairman; Mr. Sureshkumar Pansari, Vice-Chairman; Mr. Kapal Suresh Pansari, Managing Director; Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO; Mr. Himanshu Kumar Shah, CFO will address the media, shedding light on the company’s strategic move towards the IPO.

