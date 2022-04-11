RPTech Delhi organized PCP Programme to motivate partners

- Advertisement -

RP Tech India is the most preferred B2B partner of leading end-to-end IT solutions providers in India. The brand has recently launched a program to motivate partners in Delhi.

During an exclusive interaction with Mr. Chirag Agarwal, Branch Head, RP Tech Delhi & Sidharth Agarwal, RP Tech shares details regarding the program for partners and the journey ahead.

RP Tech India is the first organization to launch a certification program for partners. This programme was the first of its own kind called PCP Partner Certification Program (PCP) in Delhi. This programme has been devised to accolade the partners for their commitment with the brand over a long period of time.

PCP is one of the most vibrant and ambitious channel initiatives of RP tech. RP tech plans to confer 3,000 platinum and 1,500 diamond certificates to its valued partners across the country.

The brand has been taking multiple employee-centric initiatives for the last few years. The brand has also received the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification based on the survey done in our 50 branch locations across India.

Our partners are very important and an integral part of our family hence we always give due recognition to partners who have been with us for a long period of time. This event was to boost the morale of the partners and motivate them to do better.

Chirag Agarwal, Branch Manager RP tech, Delhi

Mr. Chirag Agarwal, Branch Head, RP Tech says, “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us to give due credit to our partners. This is for the first time that such a mega event in Delhi has been organised and we look forward for a lot more in future. The reason for the growth of RPTech has been due to the commitment to the partners “

Mr. Sidharth Agarwal, RP Tech, Delhi Branch says, “We are quite excited to award the partners as we feel that they are the backbone of the organization. Hence, we always try to motivate them. This is a memento of our love and affection for them so that they help in steering the growth of the company. “

RPTech was incepted in 1989, (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) is the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions provider in India.

