RP tech V Connect 2.0 Launched to Educate Partners about Samsung’s Enterprise Mobility Solutions

RP tech India recently organized a partner meet to commemorate two years of ‘RP tech – Samsung Partnership’. Themed as ‘V Connect 2.0’, the event witnessed a gathering of 100+ SI and Enterprise partners from Mumbai and Delhi. The objective of the event was to educate partners on Samsung’s enterprise offerings and explore potential collaborations.

Incepted in 1989, RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) is the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions provider in India. Growing at a consistent 20+ per cent CAGR YoY, RP tech India is recognised as the most preferred B2B partner of 30+ renowned global technology brands. RP tech India has a strong network of 50 Branches and 50 Service centres that cater to 9000+ immensely satisfied B2B customers and millions of end-users in 750+ locations across India. RP tech India is an ISO 9001: 2015 compliant company.

