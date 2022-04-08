RP tech Kick-Starts its Prestigious Partner Programme (PCP) and Recognizes Elite Partners

- Advertisement -

RP tech India, the fastest-growing B2B enterprise, kick-started its prestigious Partner Certification Program (PCP) in Delhi. The company conferred Platinum status to its 22 elite partners for their long-term association with RP tech. Mr. Chirag Agarwal branch head of Delhi conferred the certificate and letter of appreciation to partners. RP tech India is the first organization to launch a certification program for partners.

PCP is one of the most vibrant and ambitious channel initiatives of RP tech. RP tech plans to confer 3,000 platinum and 1,500 diamond certificates to its valued partners across the country.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India.

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director Sales and Marketing, RP tech India, says, “We have always cherished long-term relations with our partners. They have played a significant role in our consistent growth. PCP is an opportunity to formally acknowledge their trust in us and formally welcome them to the entire Platinum club.”

Mr. Chirag Agarwal, Branch Manager RP tech, Delhi

Mr. Chirag Agarwal, Branch Manager RP tech, Delhi, says, “PCP reiterates our commitment towards channel empowerment. It’s a token of appreciation from partners who are loyal to RPTech. The benefits they get under the programme will give them a competitive advantage. I am thankful to RP tech for formulating such an incredible programme. “

Incepted in 1989, RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) is the fastest-growing B2B technology solutions provider in India. RP tech India is recognised as the most preferred B2B partner of 30+ renowned global technology brands, with a consistent 20+ percent CAGR YoY. RP tech India has a strong network of 50 branches and 50 service centres that cater to 9000+ immensely satisfied B2B customers and millions of end-users in 750+ locations across India. RP Tech India is an ISO 9001: 2015 compliant company.

The brand has been taking multiple employee-centric initiatives for the last few years. The brand has also received the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification based on the survey done in our 50 branch locations across India.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429