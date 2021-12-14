RP tech India Announces Strategic Alliance with Belden Inc.

- Advertisement -

RP tech India announced a partnership with Belden Inc., a global supplier of speciality networking solutions. Win-win for both the technology companies, this partnership strengthens RP tech’s existing networking brand portfolio and offers Belden a vast reach and coverage to tap market opportunities in the networking industry in India.

According to the latest report of IDC, India’s networking market, which includes Ethernet Switch, Routers, and WLAN segments, witnessed a reasonable 14.1% year-over-year (YoY) growth in terms of vendor revenues during 2Q21 (April – June). The switching business had a strong 20.9% YoY, while the router market expanded by 18.6% YoY. The WLAN segment declined marginally by 7.0% YoY; enterprise-class wireless recovered at 11.5% growth YoY. The demand for remote working and distance learning was the main contributor to this growth.

RP tech India is a strong player in the IT networking business in India. Almost 40 per cent of networking solutions in the market are supplied and serviced by RP tech. The company offers unique value adds to partners such as stock availability, price support and solution designing. The company has a vast distribution infrastructure of 50 branches and service centres and reach 750+ cities/towns. RP tech is currently doing direct billing of all its networking brands in 300 districts pan India.

RP tech will position Belden’s product portfolio to Industrial and Enterprise markets through its robust channel ecosystem of solution providers and project partners. The company will focus on Power, Transport, Telecom, Data Centers, Energy business verticals and Smart Cities, Safe Cities projects to pitch Belden’s solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said, “Belden is a great addition to our networking brands portfolio. We can now offer best-in-class networking solutions that address modern business needs to our customers.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, USA, Belden is a global leader which connects & protects organizations worldwide with the industry’s most complete suite of end-to-end networking solutions. The company delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets.

Highlighting the significance of partnership with RP tech, Mr. Santosh Kalmath, Senior Director, Sales, Belden India said, “We are excited to on-board RP tech as one of our partners to address the networking market in India. With this partnership, we will get an edge in terms of reach, speed and efficiency. RP tech has one of the largest distribution infrastructures that will help us to tap unexplored markets. We expect to have deeper engagement with RP tech team.”

RP tech currently has nine renowned networking brands in its portfolio that are majorly into active solutions. With Belden, the company will focus on the passive networking solutions business. RP tech will focus on lead generation for project businesses such as highways, smart/safe cities etc., through its solution partners. The company will empower networking partners through product training, webinars and one-on-one engagement.

“We are educating our existing partners on Belden solutions so that they can start positioning the brand in the market. We are also tapping new partners through marketing research. Along with that, we are focusing on various enterprise projects in the government and private sectors. We aim to create a conducive market for Belden”, Mr. Goenka added.