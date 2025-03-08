Roy Mediative Marks a Historic Milestone with the 1st Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2025

- Advertisement -

Roy Mediative – NCN, Mobility India, and Imaging Solution proudly hosted the 1st-ever Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2025, setting a new benchmark in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in the ICT industry. Held on International Women’s Day, this landmark event brought together visionary leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs driving change in technology and business.

The event honored the Top 50 Entrepreneurs & Leaders, recognizing their relentless dedication, perseverance, and impact in shaping the industry’s future. Their success stories serve as an inspiration for aspiring professionals, reinforcing the power of women in leadership roles.

Adding to the celebration, Roy Mediative launched the much-anticipated “Indian ICT Women Leadership COFFEE TABLE BOOK 2025”, a first-of-its-kind initiative that captures the remarkable journeys of women leaders who have transformed the industry. The unveiling was graced by esteemed dignitaries Hon’ble Chief Guest Shri Praveen Khandelwal (MP & National Secretary General, CAIT, New Delhi) and Smt. Shikha Rai (MLA, Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency & Advocate, Supreme Court, New Delhi).

“This is just the beginning of our journey. Roy Mediative remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women in ICT, with many more transformative initiatives on the horizon. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, supporters, and dedicated team for turning this vision into reality,” said Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-chief, Roy Mediative Group.

With overwhelming industry appreciation and an unwavering commitment to gender inclusivity, Roy Mediative is set to drive transformative change, ensuring that women continue to lead, innovate, and inspire in the ever-evolving ICT landscape.

