Roy Mediative Group Announces 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership and Tech Partner Summit & Awards 2026 on February 27

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Roy Mediative Group is delighted to announce the 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 and the 2nd Tech Partner Summit 2026, scheduled to be held on February 27, 2026, at Hotel Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi. The prestigious dual-event will be organized in association with Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM), CAIT, ITSPA, andCMDA Delhi, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technology partners on one influential platform.

The official announcement of the event graced by eminent dignitaries including Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, MP (Chandni Chowk) and National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders; Mr. Sukanta Dey, MBA from IIM-Kolkata and B.Tech from IIT-Kharagpur, an ICT industry veteran; Mr. Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd); Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd); and Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-chief, Roy Mediative Group, highlighting the significance and strong industry support for the initiative.

The 2nd Indian ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026, scheduled from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will celebrate the remarkable contributions of women leaders and entrepreneurs in India’s ICT ecosystem. A major highlight of the summit will be the launch of an exclusive Coffee Table Book, supported by Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav (BVM) and backed by the Government of India, with the support and presence of the Hon’ble Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and other senior government ministers. The book will feature and recognize the Top 50 Women Leaders and Entrepreneurs in the Indian ICT sector, showcasing their inspiring journeys and achievements. The summit will also feature knowledge-packed panel discussions, where eminent industry experts will share insights on leadership, innovation, digital transformation, and business growth.

Following this, the 2nd Tech Partner Summit 2026 will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will be organized by CMDA Delhi and NCN. The evening summit will focus on strengthening partnerships, fostering innovation, and exploring emerging opportunities through engaging panel discussions and interactive sessions.

Together, these landmark events aim to promote leadership, inclusivity, collaboration, and sustainable growth in India’s rapidly evolving ICT industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Roy Mediative

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 99