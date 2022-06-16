Route Mobile Opens ‘Routelab’ R&D & Engg Centre In Bangalore to Develop Innovations In AI, ML & Blockchain

- Advertisement -

Route Mobile Limited (‘Route Mobile’), one of the leading CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) providers to enterprises, over-the-top (‘OTT’) players, and mobile network operators, has announced the opening of RouteLab, a new R&D centre in the heart of Bangalore, India’s Silicon Valley. It is spread over a 20000 sq.ft.

RouteLab will serve as Route Mobile’s very own Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Engineering for its cutting-edge research and development. The Centre will be responsible for developing new-edge innovations related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Mobile Identity, and more.

Route Mobile is known to have a strong connect with the developer ecosystem. RouteLab will further help to leverage this community to become the hotbed for cultivating new ideas. The innovations emerging out of the R&D centre will help Route Mobile deepen engagement between enterprises and their customers. RouteLab will also serve as a centre where its developers will co-create solutions with enterprises and operators.

Mr Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, said “For true digital transformation, enterprises & operators will need capabilities to innovate with speed. RouteLab CoE in Bangalore will give an option to leverage top-rated capabilities of our CPaaS platform and new-edge solutions, while unlocking amplified agility, scalability and resilience.” He further said, “Our endeavor is to constantly strive to solve problems, create delightful and secured customer experiences for enterprises and brands.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429