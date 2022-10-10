RoundRobin Conducts ‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India Partner Meet’ Event and ‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India’ End Customer Event in Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

RoundRobin recently conducted two informative events — ‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India Partner Meet’ Event and ‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India end customer event in Mumbai

‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India Partner Meet’:The first event ‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India Partner Meet’ was conducted on Sep 14, 2022 at The Orchid,Mumbai.This event was aimed at the channel partners.Partners from different regions of India was present at the Meet.

Mr. Dhagash T. Product Manager, RoundRobin Tech





Mr. Dhagash T. Product Manager, RoundRobin Tech Spoke on RoundRobin brief & Pro Active Monitoring of your Network with NMS &where managed file transfer fits in your cyber security strategy.



Speakers from Progress Team Mr. Joseph See Regional Sales Director Progress Software joined online & Spoke on How Progress Can Help Propel business forward in a technology-driven world.Mr. Arpan Verma Presales Engineer APAC, Progress, spoke on how to simplify network & security operations with a single solution.Mr. Amardeep Singh Principal Account Manager, Chef Practice, Progress, spoke on how to efficiently maintain and enforce compliance across the enterprise.



Speaking on the event, Mr. Avishkar Velhal – Marketing Manager at RoundRobin, commented, “The event was aimed at educating about Progress products, latest trends in security landscape. The event was attended by over 25+ partners and was very successful; the partners participated with great enthusiasm. The improved our connect with the partners. In future, we will conduct more such events.”



‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India’ end customer event: The second event RoundRobin conducted is ‘Progress Accelerated ’22 India’ titled ‘Delivering The Full Stack for High-Impact Applications’ was conducted on Sep 15, 2022 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. This event was focused on the end customers.

Mr. Vikram Kelkar VP – Alliances, RoundRobin Tech



Mr. Vikram Kelkar VP – Alliances, RoundRobin Tech Spoke on RoundRobin brief & Pro Active Monitoring of your Network with NMS & Where Managed File Transfer Fits In Your Cyber Security Strategy .



Speakers from Progress Team Mr. Joseph See Regional Sales Director Progress Software joined online & Spoke on How Progress Can Help Propel business forward in a technology-driven world. Mr. Arpan Verma Presales Engineer APAC, Progress, spoke on how to simplify network & security operations with a single solution. Mr. Amardeep Singh Principal Account Manager, Chef Practice, Progress, spoke on how to efficiently maintain and enforce compliance across the enterprise.

Mr. Avishkar Velhal – Marketing Manager at RoundRobin

Speaking on the end customer event, Mr. Avishkar Velhal – Marketing Manager at RoundRobin, added, “The event was focused at detailing end customers about Progress products, the latest trends in security landscape, The event was attended by over 15+ leading customers; the customers participated with great enthusiasm. The improved our connect with the customers. In future, we will conduct more such events.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.