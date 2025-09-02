RoomNXT Transforms Meeting Room Management with Smarter Scheduling, Boosting Productivity and Partner Growth Opportunities

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RoomNXT™ – Meeting Room Booking Software is redefining how organizations manage their meeting spaces, ensuring efficiency, convenience, and enhanced employee productivity.In an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sanjay Ruparel, Founder, RoomNXT™ – Meeting Room Booking Software, shares insights on the inspiration behind the solution, its value proposition, and growth opportunities for partners.

What inspired you to create RoomNXT™ – Meeting Room Booking Software?

In many organizations, especially those with multiple meeting rooms, we observed a recurring problem. Employees often face uncertainty about room availability. Imagine calling a client or visitor for a meeting and realizing that no rooms are free, or worse, not knowing when one will be available. This not only hampers employee productivity but also negatively impacts the company’s image. Visitors walking away with a poor impression affects the brand.

We saw this pain point across companies and wanted to create a solution that brings transparency, control, and efficiency. That’s how RoomNXT™ was born – to help companies streamline the way they schedule and manage meeting rooms.

What are the key challenges that RoomNXT™ addresses for organizations?

The biggest challenge is the lack of visibility and control. Without a structured booking system, employees waste valuable time searching for available rooms or waiting for one to free up. This results in productivity loss and employee dissatisfaction.

Another critical aspect is brand perception. When clients or visitors are left waiting due to poor room management, it reflects badly on the organization. RoomNXT™ ensures that every meeting is scheduled with clarity and rooms are optimally utilized, eliminating these challenges altogether.

Can you explain the delivery models you offer?

We offer two flexible models based on the customer’s needs.

Perpetual Model:

This is particularly for NBFCs and financial institutions that cannot host data on external servers due to compliance reasons. In such cases, we deploy RoomNXT™ within their own environment, giving them complete control and security. Subscription Model:

Here, the software is delivered as a service. This is beneficial not just for customers but also for partners, as it generates recurring revenue. Our partners earn both one-time commissions for installation and ongoing revenue from renewals.

The best part is that this is a “sticky” software – once implemented, it becomes indispensable for the client, ensuring consistent revenue flow for our partners.

What is your strategy for expansion and partnerships?

We believe partnerships are the backbone of scaling this solution. We have recently started building channel partnerships in Bangalore and other metros. Our immediate focus is on the top six to seven cities, where we want to collaborate with associate partners, premium partners, or region-wise distributors.

These partners will play a critical role in creating awareness, promoting adoption, and supporting organizations in their regions. Our model ensures mutual benefit – clients get a reliable solution, and partners build a steady revenue stream.

What opportunities does this solution open for channel partners?

The opportunities are tremendous. If you look at recent trends, in the next two to three years, the meeting room solutions market in India alone is projected to reach USD 22–23 billion. Every new office today is being designed with dedicated meeting rooms – it has become part of modern work culture.

This shift ensures that the demand for meeting room management software will grow exponentially. For partners, it means entering a space with high growth potential, strong recurring revenues, and long-term client retention.

At RoomNXT™, we are committed to ensuring our partners succeed by providing them with a robust solution, training, and ongoing support.

How do you see the future of RoomNXT™ in the Indian market?

The future is extremely promising. Indian workplaces are evolving rapidly, with greater emphasis on structured collaboration and client experience. Meeting rooms have become the first touchpoint for many organizations – visitors no longer walk into workspaces but are welcomed into well-managed meeting rooms.

Our vision is to make RoomNXT™ the go-to solution for every organization that values productivity, efficiency, and brand reputation. By building strong channel partnerships and continuously enhancing our software, we aim to be at the forefront of this transformation.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / RoomNXT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 184