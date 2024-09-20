Roombr Powered by Intel, Aims to Transform Education by Reaching 1 Million Classrooms Across India by 2026

- Advertisement -

In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize education across India, Roombr, the Bangalore-based bootstrapped Class Tech startup, has launched the world’s first patented digital classroom solution- Roombr Digital Classroom. This innovative technology, developed in collaboration with Intel and Texas Instruments, aims to transform learning environment nationwide, with an ambitious goal of reaching 1 million classrooms by 2026. Leading this game-changing launch is cricket legend Rahul Dravid, who has been unveiled as Roombr Digital Classroom’s brand ambassador.

Roombr Digital Classroom’s state-of-the-art solution integrates cutting-edge hardware and software with AI-driven capabilities, creating an interactive and immersive learning experience. The hardware features large, 120-inch interactive screens that convert walls into gateways to education. Roombr features a powerful computing unit, equipped with i5/i7 processors, 16GB RAM, running on Windows 11 OS, that boasts an interactive screen that extends from 120 inches to 200 inches in HD, along with a dual camera setup, powerful speakers, a super sensitive mic, and 3D capabilities.

Roombr app, powered by AI allows students to engage with lessons in the classroom and at home. The cloud-based platform ensures that students can access recorded lessons and study materials 24/7 along with assessment assignments powered by Roombr AI. Roombr Digital Classroom Enables personalized learning anytime, anywhere and helps improve learning outcome.

AI plays a pivotal role in Roombr Digital Classroom’s innovation, enabling adaptive assessments, personalized feedback, and real-time data analytics to enhance students’ learning experience and effectiveness of teaching. The system is already making a significant impact, having been implemented in over 3000 classrooms, and is poised to extend its reach across a broad spectrum of educational institutions, including medical and engineering colleges.

The launch of Roombr Digital Classroom will usher in “Naye India ka Naya Classroom,” driven by Roombr AI and the new technology powered by Intel and innovation support by Texas Instrument. While the government is making bold strides in strengthening Semiconductor technology and helping building better educational infrastructure, Roombr is poised to lead the way with its state-of-the-art Digital Classroom Solution.

Roombr’s partnership with Intel’s technology will. empowering 1 million classrooms by 2026 and make learning is efficient and teaching effective.

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Satisha Naraharimurthy, Founder & CEO of Roombr said, “We are delighted to partner with Intel and Texas Instruments in defining the paradigm of AI-enabled digital classrooms. It is a quantum leap forward not for Roombr alone but for the entire Indian education system as we march ahead towards global leadership in education technology.”

Roombr also addresses key challenges faced by educators by providing tools that simplify tedious classroom management and allow them to concentrate on teaching.

Mr. Praveen Krishnaiah, Co-founder of Roombr remarked, “Our AI-powered classrooms aim to revolutionize education by making life seamless for both students and teachers. With our system, educators can focus on what they do best: inspire, guide, and teach, while students benefit from an interactive and engaging learning experience, powered by Roombr AI”

Dravid’s association with Roombr is more than just a brand endorsement – it is a reflection of shared values. His disciplined approach to cricket resonates with Roombr’s structured, innovative approach to education says Praveen Krishnaiah. Dravid, known for his razor-sharp mind and dedication, expressed his delight, saying, “Education has always been close to my heart. Roombr’s technology offers something transformative for both teachers and students. I am proud to be part of this journey as Roombr aims to make a lasting impact on the future of education in India.”

Despite being a bootstrapped company, Roombr is committed to making a big difference. The company’s drive to impact education on a national and global scale reflects its ambition to be a game-changer in the Classtech space. By providing a solution that addresses both teaching effectiveness and learning efficiency, Roombr’s Digital Classroom Solution aims to make classrooms across India smarter, more intuitive, and better equipped to handle the demands of the modern education system.

