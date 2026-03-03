ROHM and Suchi Semicon Establish a Strategic Semiconductor Manufacturing Partnership in India for Global and Domestic Markets

- Advertisement -

ROHM Co., Ltd. and Suchi Semicon Pvt. Ltd. are pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic semiconductor manufacturing partnership in India. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India while supporting the requirements of both domestic and global markets. By combining ROHM’s device technology expertise and global semiconductor leadership with Suchi Semicon’s manufacturing capabilities and operational execution, the companies aim to build a reliable and scalable manufacturing framework aligned with evolving industry needs.

This partnership supports the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India (aligned with the “Make in India” objective) while maintaining global standards of manufacturing excellence. The collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience and provide customers with trusted manufacturing solutions.

Specifically, ROHM is considering the outsourcing of back-end processes for power devices and IC products to Suchi Semicon and has begun technical evaluations toward potential mass production shipments starting in 2026. Through these efforts, ROHM aims to build, in collaboration with Suchi Semicon, an early-stage manufacturing framework in India that aligns with the expected industry ramp-up in the coming years.

Furthermore, ROHM and Suchi Semicon will share a roadmap to expand the range of locally manufactured packages, thereby broadening the scope of collaboration between the two companies.

The partnership between ROHM and Suchi Semicon will extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing. Both companies recognize the growing expectations from customers across diverse sectors for locally manufactured semiconductors for the Indian market and will jointly pursue new business development opportunities to meet this demand. In addition, the collaboration will leverage Suchi Semicon’s strong local marketing expertise to conduct joint marketing initiatives that enhance visibility and customer engagement. Importantly, the alliance is not limited to these areas alone; ROHM and Suchi Semicon are committed to exploring further avenues of cooperation, ensuring that the partnership evolves into a comprehensive and long-term alliance that supports the sustainable growth of India’s semiconductor industry over time.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ROHM

