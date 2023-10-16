ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ Gaming Monitor Offers for Immersive Desktop Gaming Experience

- Advertisement - -

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ 42‑inch gaming monitor with anti-glare panel, delivering 4K visuals at 138 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and ultrafast 0.1 ms GTG response time. Its key features include:

Immersive 42‑inch 4K OLED gaming monitors with up to 138 Hz refresh rate (overclocked).

Large custom heatsink enables up to 8 lower temperatures for OLED longevity.

Anti-glare micro-texture coating reduces reflections for more accurate colors and better viewing experiences.

Optional uniform brightness setting for consistent image brightness.

Provides the darkest black hues, high perceptual brightness, ultrafast 0.1 ms GTG response time, plus 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E<2 color difference.

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ display features the latest generation OLED panel that offers greater efficiency and brighter visuals, as well as a sub-pixel layout that provides extreme levels of detail and clearly defined text to upgrade the viewing experience.

The 42‑inch ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ is designed for immersive desktop gaming and features 4K visuals at an overclocked 138 Hz refresh rate. The OLED panel ensures the deepest blacks, as well as amazing colors thanks to a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E<2 color difference. Plus, an ultrafast 0.1 ms(GTG) response time ensures great viewing and gaming experiences.

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ monitor includes a custom heatsink that offers more surface area for heat exchange, resulting in up to 8% lower operating temperatures to ensure better OLED performance and longevity.

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ uses the latest generation OLED technology that delivers exceptional energy efficiency and great contrast. The sub-pixel layout provides amazingly detailed imagery and clearly defined text to upgrade the viewing experience. The PG42UQ is the world’s first OLED gaming monitor to feature a special anti-glare micro-texture coating that reduces reflections from ambient light sources, reducing onscreen distractions. The optional uniform brightness function keeps brightness levels consistent for better viewing during gaming, watching movies, as well as productivity tasks.

The OLED panel features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Delta E<2 color difference to deliver photorealistic colors and the deepest black hues. Both monitors also include HDR10 and True 10-bit color. Response time is an almost-instantaneous 0.1 millisecond.

The PG42UQ features DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 with 48 Gbps bandwidth, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. In addition, it also includes a USB hub and a tripod socket on top of the monitor for connections to various devices.

