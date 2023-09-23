ROG Announces Availability of Swift OLED PG42UQ Gaming Monitor

- Advertisement - -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG)announced the availability of the 42-inch Swift OLED series gaming monitor. This display features the latest generation OLED panel that offer greater efficiency and brighter visuals, as well as a sub-pixel layout that provides extreme levels of detail and clearly defined text to upgrade the viewing experience.

The 42‑inch ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ is designed for immersive desktop gaming and features 4K visuals at an overclocked 138 Hz refresh rate. The OLED panel ensures the deepest blacks, as well as amazing colors thanks to 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E<2 color difference. Plus, an ultrafast 0.1 ms(GTG) response time ensures great viewing and gaming experiences.

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ monitor includes a custom heatsink that offers more surface area for heat exchange, resulting in up to 8% lower operating temperatures to ensure better OLED performance and longevity.

Unlike standard glossy OLED panels, the panels in ROG OLED gaming monitors feature a special anti-glare micro-texture coating to reduce reflections to minimize distractions. There is also the optional uniform brightness setting that maintains the display’s brightness level to ensure comfortable viewing when changing the size of bright white windows or during gaming marathons.

Gaming on an epic scale

These G-SYNC-compatible displays are designed for gamers looking to create the ultimate desktop gaming setup. Both monitors are capable of showcasing up to 4K (3840 x 2160) imagery at an astonishing 138 Hz (overclocked). Additionally, both displays feature a custom heatsink that efficiently cools the OLED panel, even in long gaming stints. The heatsink lowers internal temperatures by up to 8% to enable better OLED performance and prevent image burn-in. This robust fanless cooling system operates silently to minimize distractions, enabling users to focus on their game.

Cutting-edge OLED panels

The ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ uses the latest generation OLED technology that delivers exceptional energy efficiency and great contrast. The sub-pixel layout provides amazingly-detailed imagery and clearly-defined text to upgrade the viewing experience. The PG42UQ is the world’s first OLED gaming monitor to feature a special anti-glare micro-texture coating that reduces reflections from ambient light sources, reducing onscreen distractions. The optional uniform brightness function keeps brightness levels consistent for better viewing during gaming, watching movies, as well as productivity tasks.

Amazing lifelike visuals

The OLED panel features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut and Delta E<2 color difference to deliver photorealistic colors and the deepest black hues. Both monitors also include HDR10 and True 10-bit color. Response time is an almost-instantaneous 0.1 millisecond.

The PG42UQ features DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 with 48 Gbps bandwidth, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. In addition, it also includes a USB hub and a tripod socket on top of monitor for connections to various devices.

And to ensure unbelievable audio fidelity to round out the gaming experience, the PG42UQ includes two SOUND BY Harman Kardon 10-watt front speakers, and one 15-watt woofer to deliver incredible audio fidelity.

Availability & Pricing

Priced at an MRP of Rs. 1,89,999, the ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ will be available at authorized ASUS stores and retail partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ASUS Republic of Gamers

