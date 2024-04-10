ROG Announces Availability of Swift OLED PG27AQDM Gaming Monitor

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced that the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM gaming monitor is now available. This 26.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED gaming monitor features a blazing 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time to deliver superfast frame rates for truly immersive gaming, plus NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility for tear-free, smooth visuals. Gamers concerned about OLED burn-in should be pleased to know that this monitor boasts a custom heatsink and intelligent voltage optimization to minimize potential issues, which also enables 17% higher peak brightness1. Also, an ROG-exclusive uniform brightness setting helps tackle auto brightness limiter (ABL) issues, so the screen will not suddenly darken when the size of a bright window changes.

Top-tier OLED gaming

To ensure OLED longevity, the Swift OLED PG27AQDM includes a custom heatsink for heat-generating components and a new internal layout to improve cooling. Internal airflow has been optimized, and the top air vents are larger for better heat dissipation. With heat being dissipated more evenly across the rear of the monitor, the average temperature is 5% lower compared to other monitor in its class ― yet this panel has 17% higher peak brightness than the previous ROG OLED display.

Intelligent voltage optimization ensures consistent luminance for each pixel by controlling the amount of voltage applied to it. ROG worked closely with the panel maker to determine the correlation between OLED brightness, voltage level, and operational temperature. A smart algorithm coded for the panel optimizes voltage based on temperature changes to ensure the luminance uniformity across the OLED panel.

User-friendly features

The Swift OLED PG27AQDM features anti-glare micro-texture coating to reduce reflections from ambient light sources for a better viewing experience. Meanwhile, the ROG-exclusive Uniform Brightness setting decreases peak brightness to keep levels consistent for better viewing, even when changing the size of bright white windows. It also makes marathon gaming sessions much more comfortable on the eyes.

Last but not least, the new ASUS DisplayWidget Center software lets users easily change monitor settings and OLED-related functions via an intuitive interface, using a mouse ― so there is no need to access the OSD menu.

Premium specs and looks

This monitor delivers astonishing HDR performance and a peak brightness of 1000 nits2. A 99% DCI-P3 gamut, Delta E < 2 color accuracy, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and true 10-bit color depth ensure exceptional color performance, enabling the Swift OLED PG27AQDM to showcase the darkest black hues along with high perceptual brightness.

The Swift OLED PG27AQDM features a new look with a more futuristic and super-slim style, finished with a tripod socket on the top of the monitor for mounting devices such as webcams. Its extensive connectivity options include one DisplayPort™ 1.4 port, two HDMI® 2.0 ports and a USB hub.

Availability & Pricing

The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM (MRP: Rs. 1,24,999) is now available across authorized ASUS stores and partners.

