ROG Academy Season 8 Returns to Basics with CS:GO!

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is thrilled to announce the much-awaited return of ROG Academy for its 8th season. After successfully running multiple seasons of VALORANT, the Academy is now going back to its roots and focusing on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), the game that originally launched this esteemed program. With the campaign centered around #backtobasics, ROG Academy aims to provide aspiring CS:GO enthusiasts with the opportunity to transform their passion into a professional gaming career. ASUS is confident in India’s immense potential to embrace and popularize CS:GO, as evident from the growing interest and participation in the competitive scene and the rise of substantial prize pool tournaments hosted by various organizers.

Registrations for ROG Academy Season 8 will begin on Wednesday, 19th July, and aspiring gamers and gaming enthusiasts aged 16 and above can apply through the Official ROG Website. The application process will include answering key questions to help ASUS identify the type of player each applicant is, making sure to find the best fit for the program.

Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the announcement, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “With the return of ROG Academy for its 8th season, ASUS ROG reaffirms its commitment to nurturing and elevating the gaming ecosystem in India. As the leading gaming laptop brand, ASUS aims to provide the best resources, mentorship, and training to the next generation of talented gamers, empowering them to shine on the global esports stage.”

The past seasons of ROG Academy garnered overwhelming success with over 13,000 registrations received. Notably, ROG Academy has successfully transferred 42 players to the professional level till date, where they demonstrated their skills and capabilities. Six ex-academy players even secured placements in Tier 1 and Tier 2 organizations, competing in prestigious events like VCL SA 2023.

To enrich the learning experience for the participants, ROG Academy Season 8 will continue the tradition of inviting esteemed guests. In the previous season, the Academy had the privilege of hosting former IGL of Global Esports, Bhavin “HellRanger” Kotwani, and the current IGL of Orangutan, winners of VCLSA 2023, Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose. These esteemed professionals provided valuable insights and advice to the participants, further fuelling their passion for gaming.

Aspiring gamers can register on the Official ROG Website from 19th July onwards to be a part of this incredible journey.

