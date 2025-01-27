ROG Academy joins forces with Global Esports for Seasons 11 & 12

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the world’s No.1 gaming laptop brand, is thrilled to announce the next chapter of ROG Academy Season 11 and 12 in partnership with Global Esports. India’s premier esports training programme aimed at nurturing emerging talent and fostering excellence within the gaming community, ROG Academy is levelling up these upcoming seasons with exciting additions. The collaboration with Global Esports, a prestigious professional esports organisation known for its success across titles like CS: GO, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, and PUBG, and as a top contender in Valorant, is designed to hone the skills of aspiring Valorant players. Registrations will open on 28th January for seven days, with GE overseeing the process to select five players for professional training, all powered by ROG’s latest and greatest equipment—we can’t wait to get started!

The ROG Academy aims to empower the ASUS community by showcasing the entire journey—from scouting talent to coaching and skill development, fostering a vibrant and engaged gaming community. Registrations for ROG Academy Seasons 11 & 12 will open online via X, Discord, Instagram, and YouTube. Players will undergo tests, scrimmages, and interviews to assess their skills and mindset, with top players announced at the end. The selected players in addition to the 6 months training will also join a five-day immersive GE Bootcamp in Mumbai, focusing on team synergy, professional gaming insights, and mentorship from esports experts. They will receive exclusive access to ROG products, monthly Valorant training, Tier-1 scrim opportunities, and a ₹20,000 stipend. Additionally, biannual workshops for players and their parents will take place to promote holistic development and help dispel misconceptions about the gaming industry. The participants will also be able to experience the popular ROG Strix Laptops, ROG Gaming mouse and headphones along with the ASUS ROG Monitors.

Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Expressing his excitement ahead of the new season, Mr. Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, “As we step into 2025, the evolution of Esports is more apparent than ever, with the industry becoming an integral part of the mainstream youth culture. ASUS ROG Academy program is committed to fostering this emerging talent and refining their skills to a professional level, offering aspiring Esports athletes the opportunity to thrive in a competitive landscape. We are thrilled to continue this legacy with Season 11 and 12 in partnership with Global Esports providing an empowering platform for aspiring gamers to hone their skills in Valorant. With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing Esports markets, we see incredible potential for growth and are excited to support the journey of talented players as they make their mark on both national and global stages.”

Dr. Rushindra Sinha, Founder & CEO, Global Esports

Dr. Rushindra Sinha, Founder & CEO, Global Esports also shed light on the partnership, “We are extremely excited to be working closely with ASUS for their ROG Academy initiative. Together, we will be scouting, training and building the next generation of superstar VALORANT Esports athletes coming out of India. We will provide opportunities, and a platform, to rookie players to help them achieve their dream of going pro. All of this will be powered by ROG’s latest and greatest equipment, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Since its launch, ROG Academy’s past season achieved resounding success with over 15,000 registrations and trained 54 players across ten seasons. Over 15 of these players have secured positions with top tier organisations. Last season, the academy’s players competed in 21 tournaments, including the Dust2 India – 1xBet Cup Open Qualifier, Sky Championship India Qualifier, and ESL Challenger Jonkoping – Asia Qualifier, achieving quarterfinal and semifinal placements in several events.

Through this initiative, ASUS ROG and GE aim to equip players with the skills and exposure required to compete at a professional level. If you have the skills, the passion, and the drive to make it big in Valorant, this is your chance to join the big leagues. The clock’s ticking, head to ROG Academy’s registration page now and secure your spot. https://forms.gle/2rpQbd8ndUxqG4Jz5

