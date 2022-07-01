ROG Academy is back for Season 6: Registrations are Open

- Advertisement -

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), world’s No.1 Gaming Laptop brand, couldn’t be more excited to announce the beginning of the 6th edition of ROG Academy. ASUS ROG Academy has grown leaps and bounds since its launch in 2021. Hoping to take the experience to next level, Season 6 will continue to focus on VALORANT, a leading esports game. Registrations for the sixth season commenceon 1st July 2022, and will close on Sunday, 10th July 2022.

With competitive esports now enjoyed by millions of players all over the world, there’s never been a better time to celebrate talented as well as budding gamers. The last season saw talent from across the country and witnessed a great deal of participation for VALORANT wing to the game’s engaging gameplay and ease of compatibility with ROG devices. The program is aimed at paving way for the next generation of industry best gamers from India by giving them access to resources, mentorship, and training from veterans in the esports circuit and subsequently elevate the current gaming ecosystem in India. As part of the training, ASUS ROG will equip all participants with necessary gear and products such as tournament-ready gaming equipment and best-in-class high-quality technology. ROG Academy is for all budding gamers 16 years and above who can participate by just using Official ROG Website from today 1st July 2022 onwards.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “We received a massive reception for all the past editions of ROG Academy, and we are up for the next one, which is bigger and better. The previous season’s participants helped gaming enthusiasts channel their talent and gave us a deep insight into the gaming ecosystem while creating high decibel engagement amongst the players. We aim to contribute to the growing gaming industry in the country and further strengthen ASUS footprint amongst the existing as well as potential gaming enthusiasts.”

This season, ROG Academy will continue its partnership with Vikrant “Hacker” Pujari as the coach and mentor of the players from the last season. Season 6 will also have visiting mentors from Global Esports teams to help players with a new perspective as well as equip them with tips and tricks around esports.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.