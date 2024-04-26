R&M’s Sustainability Journey: Advancing Towards ‘Connecting the Planet’

- Advertisement -

R&M, the globally active developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, is pushing sustainability further. R&M reports on this in the 2023 Sustainability Report. «We have broadened our perspective and are entering a new phase of our value-driven sustainability strategy we call «Connecting the Planet». For R&M, sustainability means incorporating the entire ecosystem and reconciling business activity with social responsibility,» explains CEO Michel Riva. Markus Stieger, COO and Sustainability Officer, also provides a look into the future: «Step by step, we are establishing R&M as a company that integrates key sustainability figures into strategic corporate management.»

Since 2010, R&M has regularly published its progress in the area of social responsibility. The globally binding sustainability strategy was revised in 2021. The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals provided orientation and inspiration. «Climate protection is one of the greatest social challenges of our time, although not the only one,» emphasizes Michel Riva.

Last year, after extensive groundwork, it was possible to compile all the factors needed to calculate Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Standard (CCF). «This has enabled us to create a basis for the strategic reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. On this basis, R&M wants to halve its operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,» explains Markus Stieger.

Important: Product quality, safety, health

«For R&M, sustainability means more than just reducing CO2,» emphasizes Markus Stieger. This was confirmed by a double materiality assessment carried out for the first time in 2023. Topics such as product quality, cybersecurity and the health and safety of employees are prioritized. «High-quality products are reliable and durable. Our high-quality standards thus contribute to conserving raw materials and managing them sustainably,» emphasizes Markus Stieger.

The rating agency EcoVadis once again awarded R&M Silver in 2023. «Our sustainability strategy has proven to be credible and viable,» says Markus Stieger. The area of social affairs, labor and human rights was significant with an increase of ten points. R&M can therefore be classified as more employee-friendly than average.

In addition to the established project teams, a global network of sustainability ambassadors was established during the reporting year. Local initiatives for environmental protection, health and social projects are to be coordinated in this way and global requirements implemented locally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / R&M

