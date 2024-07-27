R&M Receives Gold Medal for Sustainability

- Advertisement -

R&M, the globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, receives the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability. As it has done every year since 2016, the EcoVadis ranking platform recently analyzed and evaluated R&M’s environmental, social and ethical performance. The assessors awarded 78 out of 100 points, thus granting Gold status. According to EcoVadis, R&M ranks among the top five percent of all companies rated in the past twelve months. In the “Manufacture of cables and network technologies” sector, R&M ranks in the top one percent of manufacturers assessed.

“By awarding us the Gold Medal, EcoVadis recognizes our significantly increased commitment to value-oriented sustainability. The EcoVadis assessment confirms that our sustainability measures are credible, verifiable, and viable,” says Mr. Michel Riva, CEO, R&M.

Sound greenhouse gas balance sheet

Over the past few months, R&M has broadened its perspective to include every stage of the value-added process and the entire supply chain. Another milestone was the identification of all factors with which we can balance greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2 and 3, reports Mr. Markus Stieger, COO and Sustainability Officer, R&M. This enabled R&M to create a scientifically sound basis last year for the strategic goal of Net Zero. More than two-thirds of R&M’s suppliers use a standardized environmental management system. R&M is working intensively on integrating the circular economy into all company-wide processes.

The managing directors and sustainability ambassadors from all R&M organizations are working closely together. R&M has globally standardized its own standards for personnel management, labor and human rights on the basis of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The EcoVadis rating is regarded internationally as a benchmark for the progress made by companies in the various spheres of activity relating to sustainability. The list of criteria includes climate and environmental protection, labor and human rights, procurement, business ethics and the documentation of sustainability measures.

“The EcoVadis Gold Medal marks a milestone on our journey to continuously establish R&M as a company that systematically and economically integrates sustainability into all areas of its business activities,” Mr. Michel Riva, CEO R&M.

“The awarding of the Gold Medal by EcoVadis is a great honor and a confirmation of our team performance. We strive to continuously improve in all areas of sustainability and to contribute within our means to achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals,” Mr. Markus Stieger, COO and Sustainability Officer R&M.

