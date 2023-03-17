R&M in association with Radiant Info Solutions Conducted Day-Long Certification Program ‘The Qualified Partner Program (QPP)’

- Advertisement - -

R&M in association with Radiant Info Solutions conducted a day-long training and certification program called ‘The Qualified Partner Program (QPP) in the capital on 11th March, 2023 at Hotel Cabana. The program was conducted for IT Consultants, Project Managers, and Installation Partners who are engaged in cabling projects and also those who are in similar lines of business to make them aware of its utilities and the future.

Mr Nishant Gupta, MD, Radiant Info Solutions.

The training program resulted in participants obtaining an Authorized Installer Certification, which enables them to carry out projects related to structured cabling systems of R&M. The main objective of the training is to familiarize partners with R&M and the various global cabling standards & technologies and ensure that India adheres to international standards in this field. “Since structured cabling projects are always done for a longer period of existence, therefore, such training is being carried out keeping in mind the trend for the next 20 years and more,” said Mr Nishant Gupta, MD, Radiant Info Solutions.

The QPP program by R&M is a network of proficient partners located worldwide who offer pre- and post-implementation support and advice on-site. The prime focus of R&M is to guarantee that every customer receives the most suitable solution, which is a vital aspect of their customer experience. R&M is dedicated to providing quality assurance, total customer satisfaction, and supporting its channel partners.

Radiant Info Solutions acknowledge the importance of developing its partners’ technical skills by providing them with access to specialists who offer the latest product knowledge and industry best practices, in this context R&M QQP program is one of the certification training which empowers the partner with a structured cabling business.

More Related : R&M

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.