R&M Expands Splice Closure Family for FTTH Networks

FTTH networks can now be increased further in density and expanded variably. R&M, the globally active developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, makes this possible with the new FO distribution splice closures SYNO S series and ZOONA STP12. The new high-density models in the S series complement the product line. They offer two to three times the fiber capacity of conventional distribution splice closures for FTTH connections.

The new SYNO S-400HD accommodates 2,304 ribbon fiber and 384 single fiber splices. The leading model is the SYNO S-500HD with a capacity of 3,456 ribbon fiber and 576 single fiber splices in a 25×70 centimeter housing.

The modular tray concept of the SYNO S series splice closures gives network operators flexibility in terms of FTTH connections. Technicians can also configure the splice closures on site as required. Each tray can be equipped with holders for single fiber or ribbon fiber splices or splitters. The segmented cable entry bays with SYNO gel seals are also freely configurable.

This means that FTTH companies can implement all kinds of topologies and applications with a single system. You can plan the network with different cable types to suit the premises. In the future, cabling can be densified or changed quickly on demand, as the splice closures can be opened in just a few simple steps.

For the last mile: ZOONA splices

Another innovation is the outdoor splice closure ZOONA STP12 with a capacity of up to 144 single fiber splices. The compact ZOONA splice closures are used in masts and facades as well as in niches and shafts. The ZOONA144 is a cost-efficient solution for gradually expanding or quickly increasing the density of the FO infrastructure on the last mile to customers.

Technicians can prepare the splice closures for installation within minutes without special tools and without specialist training. This is why the ZOONA is particularly suitable for time-critical roll-outs. The mechanical QIKseal developed by R&M is self-explanatory.

The new high-density splice closures SYNO S-400HD and ZOONA STP12 round out the R&M portfolio for the FTTx market. It covers all network levels from the central office and PoP to the service area interface. R&M offers customers around the world end-to-end solutions as well as the supply of individually pre-terminated splice closures.

