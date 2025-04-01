R&M Appoints Jonas Güresir as New COO

- Advertisement -

R&M, the globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, has appointed Mr. Jonas Güresir as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of the Executive Board with effect from April 1, 2025. He will take over from Mr. Markus Stieger, who will be retiring at the end of July 2025 after 19 years of operational responsibility at R&M.

Jonas Güresir comes from the company’s junior ranks. He joined R&M’s Development Department in 2013 as a process engineer and took over as Head of Quality Management in 2015. From 2019, Jonas Güresir headed up the international Production Engineering Network, a team of engineers who define uniform production standards at the plants and drive digitalization in manufacturing processes. Jonas Güresir has also been in charge of Production at the headquarters in Wetzikon since 2022. The R&M Group has 12 production sites around the world that are connected by a centrally controlled supply chain.

Operational leadership experience

Mr. Jonas Güresir

During his studies at ETH Zurich, Jonas Güresir focused on technology management and production engineering. After completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, he completed international further education. Most recently, he qualified for the new management role at R&M with a degree in management and an Executive MBA at the University of St. Gallen. “I am looking forward to my new role as COO of R&M. I am very motivated to now contribute my experience in operational management at this level and to actively shape the future of R&M together with the global team,” says Mr. Jonas Güresir. In addition to operational management, he will also be responsible for the further implementation of the sustainability strategy at R&M.

Many thanks to Markus Stieger

Markus Stieger has been with R&M since 2006, initially as Head Logistics. He quickly expanded R&M’s logistics concept and global supply chain and continuously professionalized them. In 2011, he took over the role of COO from Peter Reichle and became a member of the Executive Board. In this role, with exemplary commitment, remarkable foresight and great speed, he has made R&M operations what it is today: a closely coordinated, highly professional and very well-functioning global network. Under his leadership, the production network was expanded to Bulgaria, India, China, the Czech Republic, the Middle East, Brazil, Mexico and Italy. Today, R&M’s largest production site is the fiber optic plant in India with over 400 employees.

The long-standing COO has also driven forward R&M’s sustainability program, professionalized it and implemented it on a global basis. As “Lead Sustainability”, he worked together with the project team and regional managers to ensure that the topic is managed in a modern way.

“Markus Stieger has demonstrated a consistently high level of professionalism over the past almost 20 years – we have a lot to thank him for,” says Mr. Peter Reichle, co-owner of R&M.

Mr. Michel Riva. CEO, R&M

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to our COO and Executive Board colleague Markus Stieger, who has done a remarkable amount for R&M. We are pleased that his succession could be arranged at an early stage and from within the company’s own ranks,” says Mr. Michel Riva, CEO, R&M, praising Markus Stieger’s work.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / R&M

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 174