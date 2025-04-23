Riot Games announces Legends Ascend South Asia

- Advertisement -

Riot Games has announced the launch of Legends Ascend South Asia in association with Aftermath Ventures. Kicking off on April 27, the tournament will be an open-for-all, online-only amateur competition, marking a bold new chapter for competitive League of Legends in the region.

Legends Ascend South Asia runs for four months and features a robust tournament structure, including three open qualifiers, a round-robin league stage, and double-elimination playoffs. With a prize pool of INR 10,00,000, the tournament reflects a strong commitment to building a structured and credible competitive scene for League of Legends players in the region. The winning team will also qualify for the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wildcard Playoffs, where teams will battle for a place in the LCP promotion and relegation tournament.

Speaking on the upcoming Legends Ascend, Mr. Arun Rajappa, Country Manager India & South Asia, Riot Games said, “Legends Ascend is about giving players in South Asia a real shot at competitive League of Legends. It’s a step towards building a stronger, more connected community where players and fans can all find more ways to play, engage, grow, and be part of something bigger.”

Tailored for the region’s core League of Legends players, Legends Ascend offers a structured, high-intensity environment that rewards skill, strategy, and consistency. Open to teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, the tournament presents a global competitive model, delivering a professional experience from start to finish. Teams can sign up for open qualifier #1 by registering here.

Mr. Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder & CEO, Aftermath Ventures

Mr. Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder & CEO, Aftermath Ventures said, “Legends Ascend South Asia is more than just a tournament—it’s a platform built to empower a new generation of League players in the region. From playing the game ourselves to now hosting it for the community, this moment is incredibly special. Our partnership with Riot Games marks a milestone in our mission to create consistent, high-quality opportunities for emerging talent. We’re excited to see South Asia rise, compete, and make its mark on the global League of Legends stage.”

All matches will be broadcast on Aftermath Ventures’ FragNation YouTube Channel, giving fans front-row access to every game-changing moment, clutch play, and underdog stories that could define the next breakout star. The initiative is a step forward in Riot’s long-term mission to cultivate a sustainable competitive community in South Asia by creating more opportunities for amateur players in the region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Riot Games

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 82