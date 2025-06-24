Riot Games Announces Collaboration with Yuki Chiba for the VCT Pacific Anthem Shinpai Muyou

- Advertisement -

Riot Games announced a collaboration with Japanese rapper and singer Yuki Chiba for the VCT Pacific music anthem. This is Yuki Chiba’s first-ever gaming collaboration.

‘Shinpai Muyou’ will be released by Coup D’Etat Recordings globally on all streaming platforms on 11 July. Riot Games will also be releasing a music video on the VCT Pacific YouTube channel on the same day.

“I hope our fans are hyped to hear the song! Music is a huge part of how we celebrate the incredible fandom in our region. So, being able to work with someone as talented as Yuki Chiba to create our anthem is a dream, especially since we are hosting our Finals roadshow in Japan for the first time. I hope the track will inspire our fans and pro-teams as we get ready to jump back into the VCT Pacific action soon,” said Mr. Jake Sin, Head of VALORANT Esports, APAC.

‘Shinpai Muyou’ features a bouncy bassline and upbeat drums. Yuki Chiba’s signature flow floats on top of the beat, filled with catchy one-liners and a chorus you can’t help but chant.

“Shinpai Muyou” is a reminder to myself and my fans to not worry and always believe in yourself. There’s no need to stress when you can just vibe,” said Yuki Chiba.

The anthem comes as VCT Pacific prepares to kick off Stage 2 of the season that will culminate in a grand finals roadshow in Japan for the first time.

Results from Stage 2 will determine, in part, the 4 teams that qualify for VALORANT Champions later this year in Paris. Two of the teams will qualify through Stage 2, with the 3rd and 4th slots decided based on overall Championship points accumulated throughout the 2025 season.

VCT Pacific Stage 2 will begin on 15 July in Seoul, Korea, with Finals taking place on 30-31 August in Tokyo, Japan.

Tickets for the tournament will be open for sale soon.

