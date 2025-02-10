Ricoh’s Commitment to India’s Printing Industry Promises Growth and a Sustainable Future for Businesses

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Koji Miyao, President, Ricoh Graphic Communications BU, shares insights on India’s evolving printing market, Ricoh’s innovations, and future industry trends.

How has your experience been at Printpack so far?

It has been an exciting experience spending these two days at Printpack. The turnout has been impressive, with a significant number of visitors attending the show. From our partners, we have gathered that most of the attendees are serious about their investments, which speaks volumes about the growth of the Indian printing market. The enthusiasm and engagement we have seen reinforce the potential and expansion of this industry in India.

What is your perspective on the Indian printing market?

India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the commercial printing segment. While there is still a strong low-end market, we are witnessing a gradual shift toward mid-to-high-end printing solutions. This transition is particularly exciting for us, as it presents significant opportunities.

Could you share some details about the new products Ricoh is introducing?

We are introducing three new toner-based color production printers that have been well received globally, including in India. Additionally, we have launched a high-speed monochrome machine tailored for the publishing market. Minosha has already sold multiple units of this product during the event, which is very encouraging.

Digital printing technology has advanced significantly, focusing more on automation and sophisticated functionalities. Features like special colors—gold, silver, and white—add new dimensions to print production. Inkjet technology is also playing a crucial role in leading the digital printing market, making the segment even more dynamic and promising.

What is Ricoh’s positioning in the Indian market?

Currently, our focus is on toner-based color machines. At Printpack, Minosha is introducing two key models: the Ricoh 7500 and 9500. These products have performed well globally and hold a strong market position. Beyond our devices, our partnership with Minosha is instrumental in our success in India. Their extensive sales network, high-quality service, and maintenance capabilities play a crucial role in ensuring customer satisfaction and market expansion.

How do you see the future of digital printing in India?

Digital printing is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for personalized, customized, and on-demand printing solutions. The packaging market, in particular, is witnessing a transformation. Traditionally, packaging involved mass production of identical prints, but now, there is a growing demand for personalized packaging. Startups and individual businesses require unique packaging solutions, and this shift presents a tremendous opportunity in the digital printing segment.

Can you elaborate on your long-standing partnership with Minosha?

We have shared a strong partnership with Minosha for many years, and they are like a brother-sister company to us. Their deep understanding of the Indian market and their trust among Indian printers make them an invaluable partner. We collaborate closely to analyze customer needs and continuously enhance our solutions to ensure the success of our customers in India.

What is your outlook on the future of monochrome printing in India?

Monochrome printing will continue to be a significant segment in India. As the economy grows, the demand for printing solutions will remain steady. Our focus is on helping customers identify areas where they can maximize value while ensuring safe and sustainable business growth. While color printing is gaining traction, the monochrome segment will remain relevant for years to come.

How do you view the coexistence of analog and digital printing in India?

India is unique in that both analog offset printing and digital printing are growing simultaneously. This dual growth presents numerous opportunities for both technology providers and customers. As offset printers begin to integrate digital solutions, we see a shift toward hybrid printing models. Over time, digital printing will become even more prominent, with high-speed, stable quality, and advanced automation playing a key role. In the future, AI-driven automation will be essential, particularly as workforce challenges arise in the manufacturing sector.

What technological advancements is Ricoh bringing to the printing industry?

We are integrating advanced technologies such as AI and automation into our solutions. One of our innovations includes CCD camera technology that detects image quality before output. If any issues arise, the system automatically adjusts color density to maintain consistent print quality.

Additionally, we are leveraging AI for software programming and high-speed inkjet printing, ensuring defect detection before final printing. Our maintenance and service offerings are also evolving, with cloud connectivity allowing us to analyze operating data. This enables predictive maintenance, helping customers avoid potential issues before they occur.

What is your message for the Indian printing community?

First and foremost, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has visited Printpack and shown interest in Ricoh’s solutions. Our commitment to India is long-term, and we have a strategic 10-year plan to support the market’s growth. We look forward to working closely with Indian printers and partners to help them succeed and shape a better future for the printing industry.

Together with Minosha, we aim to bring innovative, high-quality solutions to the market and support the evolving needs of Indian businesses. The future of printing in India is promising, and we are excited to be part of this journey.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE

