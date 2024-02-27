Tuesday, February 27, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsInterviewNews at 9News In Brief

Richa Infosystems Limited’s MD Arth Shah Unveils Educational Innovation and Growth Commitment in NCN Interview

By NCN News Network
0
144
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

NCN Magazine recently conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Arth Shah, Managing Director, Richa Infosystems Limited shared about highlighted their leading role in manufacturing interactive panels, diverse marketing products, and their commitment to India’s growth and education sector.

Richa Infosystems Limited (Brand: TECHNO) is an innovative company in the field of Education Technology, Collaborative Conferencing & Professional Displays, Security & Surveillance and Healthcare & Wellness. Techno offers products and services that are revolutionizing how work happens in educational institutions such as: Schools, Colleges, Universities, Training/demo rooms, Conference/ Seminar halls, and interactions that happen in Business meetings, Web conference, Tele Healthcare, as well as Online video meetings.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / richa infosystems

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

Post Views: 157
- Advertisement --
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series Goes on Sale in India
Next article
Hikvision Helped ODM Educational Group to Achieve Digitalization Success with Interactive Display Solution
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative