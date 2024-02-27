Richa Infosystems Limited’s MD Arth Shah Unveils Educational Innovation and Growth Commitment in NCN Interview

- Advertisement - -

NCN Magazine recently conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Arth Shah, Managing Director, Richa Infosystems Limited shared about highlighted their leading role in manufacturing interactive panels, diverse marketing products, and their commitment to India’s growth and education sector.

Richa Infosystems Limited (Brand: TECHNO) is an innovative company in the field of Education Technology, Collaborative Conferencing & Professional Displays, Security & Surveillance and Healthcare & Wellness. Techno offers products and services that are revolutionizing how work happens in educational institutions such as: Schools, Colleges, Universities, Training/demo rooms, Conference/ Seminar halls, and interactions that happen in Business meetings, Web conference, Tele Healthcare, as well as Online video meetings.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / richa infosystems

