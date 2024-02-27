Richa Infosystems Delivers Innovative Interactive Solutions with a Strong Commitment to Make in India

- Advertisement - -

Richa Infosystem Limited is an Ahmedabad-based company manufacturing and providing top class, innovative interactive flat panels, signages, kiosks, A-Frames, collaborative conferencing & professional displays, security & surveillance, and healthcare & wellness solutions under the brand name TECHNO. Techno’s products are used in schools, colleges, universities, training & demo rooms, conference & seminar halls, offices, business meetings, web conferences, online video meetings, etc.

During an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Arth Shah, Managing Director, Richa Infosystems Limited shares about their plans regarding their interactive panels, manufacturing system, commitment to India’s growth and education sector, and future plans.

Please brief us about your company’s productline and target markets.

We manufacture and provide interactive panels in three different sizes, 65, 75, and 86 inches. The 75 and 86 inch panels are primarily used in schools and colleges through which teachers can interact with students effectively. Our signages come in different sizes, starting from 32’ to 86’ which are convenient to use for advertising and marketing. The information kiosks are used for the public areas. To Amul India, which is one of our major clients, we provide customized products. Our A-Frames are used for advertising in the retail markets, especially in restaurants. MNCs like McDonalds and KFC are among our customers. Richa Infosystem is committed to make in India program of the government.

What is your market share and distribution network?

Today, setting up smart classrooms is a growing trend in the education segment. There is a surging demand for interactive education solutions in the market. Currently, we have about 5% market share in India. We will increase our share in the coming years as the demand for our products has been increasing steadily. For us, distribution channel is very important. We have nearly 300 partners including distributors and dealers spread across India.

Brief us about your manufacturing set up?

We have our manufacturing plant in GIDC, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. We import raw materials from abroad and assemble and manufacture in India. We have about 60 people working in our manufacturing plant.

What opportunities do you see in the Indian market and what new solutions are you going to launch?

India’s smart education is growing day-by-day which is expected to offer a bountiful of opportunities for the next five years. Our solutions have AI software which enables teachers and students interact more easily and effectively. We are coming up with a new kit using which the whole school can interact through a single interface.

What message would you like to give to partners and customers? My message to partners and customers is they should promote and use Made in India products, support Make in India initiative and buy from the Indian brands. Techno will strive to provide the best quality products backed by excellent service.

