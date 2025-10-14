RHA Technologies Provides Cutting-Edge Solutions in Areas such as AI, ML and digital transformation to Diverse Organizations

- Advertisement -

RHA Technologies Pvt Ltd, an outsourcing organization and a provider of technology solutions and services for education, real estate, BFSI, media and entertainment, is equipped in technical & vertical domain expertise in areas such as AI, ML, and digital transformation. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Arun Meena, Co-Founder & CEO, RHA Technologies, shares about their company’s vision, mission and operational details.

Please brief us about the journey, core products & services and target customers of RHA Technologies.

RHA Technologies was founded with the vision to partner with organizations in their journey of transformation and innovation. Built on commitment and a value driven approach, we align with emerging technologies and industry trends to help clients overcome challenges. Today, we are a trusted consulting and technology partner for global multinationals, small and medium enterprises, and startups, providing seamless solutions that enable innovation, competitiveness, and growth while guiding clients through every stage of their digital journey.

Our expertise lies in building deep tech SaaS products and platforms by combining technical knowledge with domain expertise. We leverage core and disruptive technologies such as social, mobile, analytics, cloud, blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and internet of things to deliver end to end smart solutions across industries. With over a decade of experience in creating scalable products, we help organizations accelerate growth and transformation.

Through RHA Labs, we have developed innovative platforms such as The ParentZ, an AI powered parenting companion, and SchoolMyKids, which helps families make better education choices. We have also built advanced mall and retail analytics platforms, an AI powered travel assistant, and one of the largest parenting and child engagement networks with millions of monthly users. At the core of our work are values of integrity, commitment, continuous learning, and a client first approach, ensuring quality and innovation while staying ahead of the curve.

Elaborate on how AI and human teams are set to co-lead and reshape the future.

AI should be ahead of the curve and human intelligence is thinking outside the box. Together they are coming up with unconventional and innovative ideas. AI is becoming a co-leader in company strategy as we move into a new era when it is more than simply a support tool. In the next move AI will control high-volume, data-heavy, and repetitive tasks, whilst humans will focus on skills including creativity, strategic decision-making, and EQ (emotional intelligence).

For example, in customer service, AI can handle thousands of inquiries in seconds and provide quick solutions. Human teams will manage complex and sensitive cases that need empathy and careful thought. In product design, AI can examine market trends and customer behaviour in real time, while humans will turn these insights into valuable innovation.

This co-leadership model will change industries. Decision-making processes will become significantly faster as AI provides rapid, data-driven insights. At the same time, human leaders will apply creativity and ethical reasoning to shape their strategies. Instead of discussing “AI versus employment,” we ought to explore how AI can free individuals from monotonous tasks, enabling them to concentrate on more meaningful and intellectually rewarding activities.

Why tech debt is a business problem, not just an IT issue?

Technical debt is a figurative term used in software development that signifies the future expenses resulting from opting for a simpler or faster solution at present rather than a more effective and time-intensive one. This often occurs when developers emphasize rapid delivery over the quality of the code, resulting in less than ideal solutions that will need to be refined or enhanced later. Many people think that tech debt is just an IT issue, a matter of internal housekeeping. However, it is a business problem that directly impacts growth and profitability.

One of the biggest consequences is the loss of agility. Outdated codebases and legacy systems slow down innovation and make it difficult to seize new market opportunities. Alongside this, hidden operational costs pile up. Maintaining outdated systems often consumes far more resources than investing in modern, updated technology.

Another big factor is customers. Poorly integrated platforms can negatively affect customer experience, trust, and retention, while technological debt can obstruct strategic choices and limit the capacity to adjust to evolving demands thus giving bad experiences to the customers, leading to disappointment and a shift in choices.

It is akin to a clogged artery in an elite athlete where the business can keep running, but only at a reduced level of performance. Companies that proactively address technology debt can enhance innovation, reduce expenses, and respond to market changes with increased confidence.

How will AI improve ROI and profitability without significantly increasing costs?

AI has the power to multiply business outcomes without multiplying budgets. The key lies in automation, precision, and predictive intelligence. For example:

Operational efficiencies: AI-powered automation reduces manual workloads, cutting labor costs substantially.

Data-driven decisions: Predictive analytics helps companies reduce waste, optimize processes, and avoid costly mistakes.

Personalized engagement: AI can personalize marketing, recommendations, and user experiences at scale, improving conversion rates.

Proactive problem-solving: AI can detect inefficiencies or anomalies in real time, ensuring faster rectification before they escalate.

Crucially, because AI is now available on an as-a-service model, companies no longer need multi-million-dollar infrastructure. They can integrate powerful AI tools on demand, paying only for what they use, ensuring faster ROI and better margins.

How is opting AI as a service is more beneficial to organizations instead of building AI systems from scratch?

Building AI systems from scratch requires massive upfront investment, access to highly specialized talent, and months or even years of development before any visible results are achieved. That is why many organizations are now turning to AI as a Service. With AIaaS, companies can bypass these challenges and plug directly into ready built, continuously improving AI platforms.

The real advantage is speed and efficiency. Instead of spending years in development, businesses can deploy solutions within weeks. It also significantly lowers costs since there is no need for extensive infrastructure or maintaining large in house teams. On top of that, organizations gain access to the expertise of AIaaS providers who bring specialized knowledge and fine tune systems for peak performance.

Perhaps the most important benefit is scalability. Businesses can easily scale up or down depending on demand, paying only for what they use. In today’s fast moving landscape, AIaaS is like having a high tech innovation factory on demand, without carrying the cost or risk of building and maintaining it internally.

Elaborate on how the shift from MVPs to Market Ready Products is happening.

The tech world once embraced the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) philosophy launch fast, test real users, and iterate. While this approach is still relevant, today’s market demands have shifted toward Market-Ready Products from day one.

Why? Customers now have more choices and less patience. First impressions matter more than ever, and a buggy, stripped-down MVP can harm a brand before it even gets off the ground. Companies are now:

Investing in robust design and engineering upfront to launch polished, secure, scalable solutions.

to launch polished, secure, scalable solutions. Leveraging agile development still iterative, but focusing on delivering a product that meets real-world expectations on version 1.0 itself.

still iterative, but focusing on delivering a product that meets real-world expectations on version 1.0 itself. Baking in scalability and compliance from the start so growth isn’t hindered later.

RHA Technologies, moved toward “MVP-plus” quick delivery but without compromising stability, performance, or user experience. This not only accelerates adoption but also builds trust and loyalty right from launch.

What are your plans for the next 2 years?

Our objective for the next two years is clear. Let me outline a few priorities we aim to achieve. Firstly, we want to position RHA as a trusted tech partner worldwide. To achieve this, we plan to expand our market reach by deepening client relationships and delivering comprehensive digital transformation solutions across the board. We aim to build long-term partnerships where technology acts as a strategic enabler rather than just an operational necessity.

To support this growth, we will continue to build our operational capabilities and forge strong collaborations with leading technology providers, ensuring that we can deliver scalable and industry-specific solutions with agility and excellence. Expanding our talent pool and delivery capacities will be key to ensuring consistent quality as project volumes grow, allowing us to respond efficiently to evolving client demands.

Innovation remains at the core of our strategy. We are investing significantly in research and development, particularly in AI and related smart technologies that address real-world business problems across industries such as healthcare, retail, and logistics. Our goal is to drive value-driven growth by helping clients improve operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage. As our clients succeed in these areas, increased revenues and profitability for RHA Technologies will naturally follow.

