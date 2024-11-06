Revoria XMF PressReady Launched by FUJIFILM India, Bringing Next-Level Automation to Digital Printing

- Advertisement -

FUJIFILM India, a pioneer in graphic communication technology announced the launch of Revoria XMF PressReady, an advanced digital print workflow automation solution specifically designed for the Revoria Press PC 1120. This breakthrough solution is set to transform and automate digital print production, empowering print businesses to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced market with precision and ease.

In a digital printing industry that demands customization, shorter runs, and quick turnaround times, businesses face challenges from a shortage of skilled manpower. The Revoria XMF PressReady addresses these issues by providing intelligent process automation and is designed to handle print jobs from various inputs, including web-to-print, print management information systems (MIS), or customer-supplied PDF files. This solution enhances efficiency, reduces repetitive tasks, and boosts production capacity, helping businesses remain competitive.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, expressed his excitement, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our philosophy of ‘Value from Innovation.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. With the introduction of Revoria XMF PressReady, we aim to empower digital printing businesses to transform their workflow, achieve greater accuracy, and unlock new levels of productivity. FUJIFILM is dedicated to supporting the industry with solutions that truly make a difference.”

Mr. Priyatosh Kumar, Associate Director and Head of Graphic Communication & Device Technology, FUJIFILM India shared, “Revoria XMF PressReady is a strong pre-press solution for digital print businesses, offering a comprehensive automation solution that simplifies complex workflows. By enabling intelligent automation and seamless integration, this tool makes it easier for our customers to meet the challenges of today’s print demands efficiently and reliably.”

Key Benefits of Revoria XMF PressReady:

I ntelligent Automation of Print Process: Revoria XMF PressReady automates prepress and repetitive tasks, reducing human involvement and significantly improving efficiency and turnaround times.

Revoria XMF PressReady automates prepress and repetitive tasks, reducing human involvement and significantly improving efficiency and turnaround times. Unified Printer and Job Management : With Revoria XMF PressReady, printers have a central control point for monitoring and managing printer and job status, minimizing operator intervention and maximizing overall productivity.

: With Revoria XMF PressReady, printers have a central control point for monitoring and managing printer and job status, minimizing operator intervention and maximizing overall productivity. Seamless Integration : The system integrates effortlessly with Revoria Flow PPSP, managing workflow from order intake to final delivery for a fully streamlined process.

: The system integrates effortlessly with Revoria Flow PPSP, managing workflow from order intake to final delivery for a fully streamlined process. Hybrid Digital and Offset Production: Revoria XMF PressReady offers hybrid capabilities, intelligently routing jobs between digital and offset production through FUJIFILM XMF software, giving users unparalleled control over their production process from a single interface.

The launch of this innovation marks a significant milestone for FUJIFILM India, providing a cutting-edge solution tailored to meet the evolving needs of the digital printing industry. By harnessing the power of intelligent automation and seamless integration, Revoria XMF PressReady empowers print businesses to enhance their workflow efficiency, manage jobs with precision, and adapt to the fast-paced market demands.

