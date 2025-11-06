Revolutionizing Security Screening – Hikvision’s Next Generation Intelligent X-Ray Baggage Scanners

- Advertisement -

Hikvision India has recently introduced the latest next generation intelligent X-Ray baggage scanners. The next-generation X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems include ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL and ISD-SC100100S-H4CVL. These generation X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems are highly effective for security inspections in various application scenarios across the vertical.

Unmatched Intelligence and Imaging

In an era where security threats are increasingly sophisticated, the need for advanced screening technology has never been more critical. Both models are equipped with Raytina 2.0 HD Image Processing, delivering ultra-high-resolution X-ray images that enhance object visibility and operator accuracy. The 120 Hz display ensures smooth operation, reducing eye strain and improving inspection efficiency.

What sets these scanners apart is their Intelligent Recognition Algorithm, capable of automatically detecting over 35 major types of prohibited items across 64 categories, including weapons, explosives, and contraband. This AI-powered detection significantly reduces human error and speeds up the screening process.

Advanced Material Classification

Hikvision’s X-Ray Baggage Inspection System utilize multi-color material discrimination technology, identifying organic, inorganic, and other materials with 3 or 6 color coding. This feature allows operators to quickly assess threats and make informed decisions.

Flexible and Scalable Design

Hikvision’s X-Ray Baggage Inspection System ISD-SC6040S-H4CVL is ideal for small to medium-sized baggage such as backpacks, envelopes, and handbags, with a tunnel size of 620 mm × 420 mm.

Hikvision’s X-Ray Baggage Inspection System ISD-SC100100S-H4CVL features low conveyor bed and caters to larger items like suitcases and parcels, featuring a tunnel size of 1000 mm × 1000 mm.

Both models offer variable conveyor speeds (0.2 to 0.4 m/s) and high load capacities—165 kg and 200 kg respectively—making them adaptable to diverse operational needs.

Remote Management and Integration

Hikvision’s HCP Remote Management Platform enables real-time monitoring of system status, X-ray images, video feeds, and alarm events. Reports can be accessed and downloaded remotely, streamlining administrative workflows and enhancing situational awareness.

Built-In Surveillance and Safety

Each unit integrates 6-channel Full HD cameras with advanced compression standards (H.265/H.264/MJPEG), ensuring comprehensive visual documentation. Health and safety are prioritized with low radiation emission and ISO1600 film-safe certification.

Advantages

Proven Innovation : Hikvision’s legacy in AI and imaging technology ensures cutting-edge performance.

: Hikvision’s legacy in AI and imaging technology ensures cutting-edge performance. Operational Efficiency : Intelligent detection and remote management reduce manpower dependency and improve throughput.

: Intelligent detection and remote management reduce manpower dependency and improve throughput. Scalability : From small checkpoints to large terminals, Hikvision offers models tailored to every need.

: From small checkpoints to large terminals, Hikvision offers models tailored to every need. Reliability : Built for continuous operation with oil-cooled X-ray generators and robust construction.

: Built for continuous operation with oil-cooled X-ray generators and robust construction. Global Trust: Deployed across critical infrastructures worldwide, Hikvision is synonymous with security excellence.

In today’s high-risk landscape, investing in intelligent screening solutions is not optional—it’s essential. Hikvision’s X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems offer a powerful blend of precision, automation, and adaptability, making them the preferred choice for organizations committed to safety and efficiency.

Application Scenarios

Hikvision’s X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems are designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-security environments such as airports, customs, courts, prisons, embassies, and public venues.

