Revenant Esports storms into Skyesports Masters CSGO, India’s first franchised esports tournament with Rs. 2 Crore Prize Pool

Revenant Esports is set to enter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as the first of the eight franchised teams in the Skyesports Masters. The event will feature a staggering prize pool of Rs. 2,00,00,000, making it one of the biggest gaming tournaments in India to date.

Revenant Esports will be signing a seven-man roster for the competition, comprising five main players and two substitutes. Each team in the tournament is allowed to have two international imports as well. As per the roster rules of the Skyesports Masters, Revenant Esports will further be adding two players from the cafe qualifiers.

Revenant Esports, which recently picked up funding from renowned Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, has been solidifying its place in the Indian esports scene. A slot in India’s first franchised esports tournament is a testament to the growth of the esports organization.

Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO, Revenant Esports

Commenting on entering a new title, Rohit Jagasia, Founder and CEO, Revenant Esports said, “We at Revenant have always had a holistic approach in esports and believe diversification is a key. Skyesports has given us just that with the franchised Skyesports Masters. With CSGO, we will soon have eight rosters across multiple esports titles in India. Revenant Esports believes in recognizing and nurturing esports talent to make them stars and the Skyesports Masters, with the cafe qualifiers, give us an opportunity to do just that. It was a no-brainer for us to enter this promising league as a franchised team.”

The Skyesports Masters is India’s first-ever franchised esports league with eight teams. The tournament will kick off with an online League Stage spanning multiple weeks with the top teams advancing to the LAN Playoffs to crown a champion. With some of the biggest names in gaming set to compete, the event is set to be a spectacle for esports audiences across the country. The Skyesports Masters is powered by AMD and Windows 11 while Zebronics is the peripheral partner for the event.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports

Commenting on the signing of Revenant Esports as a franchised team in the tournament, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports said, “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Revenant Esports into the Skyesports Masters. As a partner in our league, Revenant will get the opportunity to compete against the best CSGO teams in the country for a huge prize pool of Rs. 2 Crores. Revenant is an org which believes in long term commitments and our goal of growing Counter-Strike from the grassroots level in the future is aligned with Rohit’s vision.”

