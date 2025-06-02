Republic Digital Gets a Tech Boost

- Advertisement -

Delta IT Network, one of Northern India’s fastest-growing SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning) enterprises, has successfully delivered a next-gen IT infrastructure project for Republic World’s new digital studios in Noida.

This state-of-the-art deployment marks a significant step in Republic’s Rs 450 crore investment towards establishing a cutting-edge media and digital hub in the National Capital Region.

The initiative is a key part of Republic’s broader vision to strengthen its digital footprint globally. While the network’s headquarters remain in Mumbai, this expansion to Noida home turf for founder and Editor-in-Chief Mr. Arnab Goswami signals a bold leap in its digital transformation strategy.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, DGM at Republic

Speaking to newsman Mr. Arvind Kumar, DGM at Republic said, “We have completely overhauled our digital infrastructure to support a 10G workflow, Delta IT Network provided a comprehensive IT backbone including HP Workstations, Dell servers, storage and switching solutions. The setup is not only optimized for today’s needs but also designed for future scalability. Two of our channels are already live 24/7, with a third one launching soon.”

Delta IT Network was selected for its proven track record, including the deployment of India’s first AI Learning Labat Galgotias University, inaugurated by Union Commerce & Industry Minister Mr. Piyush Goyal. The lab services over 45,000 students and has positioned Delta as a key player in tech-enabled transformation across sectors.

Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP -Sales at Delta IT Network

“We are proud to have been chosen for this prestigious project,” said Mr. Sunil Yadav, AVP -Sales at Delta IT Network. “From Republic’s current operations in Sector 16, this move to a high-performance facility in Sector 158 marks a major upgrade tailored for data-intensive digital media.”

Delta’s deployment includes HP Workstation, 4 Dell high-end servers with 128 cores each, 200 TB Dell ME Storage, Dell L3 switches for networking and communication and 110 high-performance Dell All-in-One (AIO) desktops for handling large media files, scaling an investment of Rs 2 crore.

Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO, Delta IT Network

“We’ve enabled seamless content creation, distribution, and real-time social media operations with advanced Dell infrastructure,” added Mr. Vikrant Diwan, COO, Delta IT Network. “This setup will significantly amplify Republic Digital’s content agility and outreach.”

With operations still underway in Sector 16, Republic’s digital team is set to transition to its ultramodern campus in Sector 158, fast becoming a nucleus for India’s new-age media landscape.

Looking ahead, Delta IT Network is preparing to Upgrade 55 legacy servers, Manage secure migration of 1.5 Petabytes of archival content, Integrate Republic’s digital archives into a centralized, high-security platform.



This next phase is projected to exceed Rs 20 crore in additional investment within the current fiscal year.

“Data security is now a top priority for Indian media enterprises and the government alike. We’re in advanced talks with 2 – 3 more top media houses, and expect to generate over Rs 50 crore in revenue from this vertical alone this year,” Mr. Yadav concluded.

With robust capabilities across IT integration, AI-driven labs, and high-assurance data systems, Delta IT Network is poised to become a technology cornerstone for India’s Education, Automation, and Media sectors.

