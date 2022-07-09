RenewBuy appoints Nishant Mehta as Chief Business Officer

- Advertisement -

India’s leading InsurTech player, RenewBuy, has announced the appointment of Nishant Mehta, as its Chief Business Officer. The appointment is in line with the company’s vision of accelerating its business growth and footprint across the country. In his new role, Nishant will be responsible for driving new growth avenues for RenewBuy’s InsurTech business model. He will chart the growth strategy, business plans and sales development frameworks, for achieving larger business goals of the company.

Nishant comes in with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance sector, where he handled significant roles, with exposure to agency, banca and direct sales. Nishant managed large teams directly, driving sales strategies across organizations. He has been instrumental in new partner acquisitions and partner activation across products, helping build companies’ profitability across all product lines. In his last role, Nishant built his own financial services business, across multiple product categories, including insurance.

Mr. Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy

Speaking on the announcement, Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy said, “We welcome Nishant to the RenewBuy family. The next few years are focused on RenewBuy’s exponential growth; in terms of tech development, product offerings, accelerated consumer outreach and insurance advisor acquisition across the country. For achieving the bigger goals, we are focusing on strengthening our core team with exceptional minds. Nishant brings in vast knowledge and experience in the field of business development, and he will lead the company’s sales and business growth functions, while providing leadership to the organization, across our branches.”

“We are aggressively working on upscaling our technology so that the insurance process can further become more seamless and simplified. To do this, we have already built significant efficiency and expertise in acquiring and on-boarding insurance advisors and will step up the momentum further to achieve this. Nishant will extensively focus on RenewBuy’s growth strategy and with his expertise, we aim to increase our insurance advisor network two-fold, by the end of this financial year”, Balachander Sekhar further added.

Newly appointed Nishant Mehta, CBO, RenewBuy said, “RenewBuy has been growing exponentially since its inception, and has carved its niche in the Insurtech space. I am excited to be a part of RenewBuy’s growth journey, especially at its scale up stage. It is commendable for an organization to build a national network of 95,000 plus insurance advisors and reach even to the smallest of districts. I am hopeful that I will be able to help the company scale its business to even greater heights, across all the business verticals.”

Nishant has been associated with organizations like HDFC life Insurance, General Electric, Aviva Life Insurance, PNB MetLife, to name a few. Nishant is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and holds an MBA in Marketing from Sikkim Manipal University.

