reMarkable 2 launches in India – distraction-free, paper-like technology

reMarkable announced its official launch in India. Starting January 15, customers in India will be able to purchase reMarkable 2 and accessories exclusively on Amazon.in.

reMarkable 2 is an award-winning paper tablet made for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents. It combines the sensation of writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of a digital device. Users can combine and rearrange handwriting and typing freely on the same page, annotate directly on PDFs and e-books, organize their notes and documents with folders and tags, convert handwritten notes to typed text, and more.

Unlike other tablets, reMarkable 2 is designed entirely without distractions, so users can find the focus they need to think clearly and do their best work. The paper tablet is supported by a software ecosystem that offers a seamless digital experience for focused work across devices. With reMarkable’s cloud-based mobile and desktop apps, users can capture ideas and build on their thoughts, no matter where they are or what device they’re working on.

reMarkable 2 will be sold on Amazon as a bundle that includes two best-selling accessories: Marker Plus, an exceptionally precise writing instrument with a built-in eraser, and Book Folio, a smart, functional protective cover. Accessories can also be bought separately, including Type Folio, which combines the convenience of a slim, tactile keyboard with the protection of a stylish cover.

Mr. Phil Hess, CEO at reMarkable

“We’re incredibly excited to bring reMarkable 2 to India,” said Mr. Phil Hess, CEO at reMarkable. “With its dynamic culture, tech-savvy population, and thriving digital economy, India offers a market that aligns perfectly with our vision. We’ve designed reMarkable 2 to empower people to think better among the many distractions of the connected world, and we believe Indians will appreciate our approach.”

Pricing and availability:

Starting January 15, the reMarkable 2 is available for pre-order on Amazon.in at a suggested retail price of Rs 43,999 for the bundle including reMarkable 2 and Marker Plus, and Rs 53,799 for the bundle including reMarkable 2, Marker Plus, and Book Folio in gray polymer weave. Marker Plus (Rs 13,599), and Type Folio (Rs 19,499) will be available for purchase separately. No-cost equated monthly installment (EMI) payment plans are also available.

Note-taking in the reMarkable mobile and desktop apps requires a Connect subscription. By subscribing to Connect, users can also enjoy unlimited cloud storage and sync, and up to 3 years extra device protection. A free 1-year Connect trial is included with a purchase of reMarkable 2 bundle, then costs Rs 299/month or Rs 2990/year. Cancel anytime.

