Reliance Digital’s mega Esports event ‘Digital Level Up’ invites Indian gamers to suit up and game on!

India’s gaming population is estimated to be around 390 million. Of this, the majority are in the age group of 18 – 30 years. As a brand deeply connected to the pulse of the Indian youth, Reliance Digital is leveraging this opportunity with ‘Digital Level Up’, a high-octane Esports event. It’s forged as the battlefield that every Indian mobile/PC gamer desires to prove their mettle. Powered by OMEN and co-powered by Intel, this event will host the top mobile and PC game titles: Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Valorant.



Digital Level Up is set to kick off on September 1st, 2023, on the JioGames app Esports platform. With this tournament, Reliance Digital aims to increase participation, create more opportunities for gamers to showcase their skills, and win big! It will also nurture a deeper collaboration and provide quality content within the gaming community through livestreams and showcases. Whether a pro or a novice, all are welcome to try their hand at winning the crown and walking away with a winning share from the prize pool of Rs. 20 lakhs.



Digital level up is one of many initiatives that Reliance Digitals has taken to establish its leadership and assert itself as the one-stop-shop for gamers in India. The brand offers the latest gaming laptops, gaming consoles, gaming phones, and accessories. There is even a dedicated gaming experience zone in some of its flagship stores where enthusiasts are free to walk in and experience the thrill of playing their favourite game.

Brian Bade, Chief Executive — Reliance Digital

Speaking on this, Brian Bade, Chief Executive — Reliance Digital said, “The Indian youth’s interest in gaming has gone up like never before. We want to encourage gaming at all levels and Digital Level Up is our gift to the community. Our stores house the widest range of gaming laptops that appeals to both gamers and creators along with a wide range of gameware for the avid players who demand the latest in the market.”



Schedule for the Digital Level Up challenge:

>>BGMI – September 13 , 2023. >>Valorant (Open Tournament) – September 17 , 2023. >>Valorant (College only) – September 5 , 2023 to October 7 , 2023. Grand finale:

>>BGMI – October 2 , 2023. >>Valorant (College and Open Tournament) – October 8 , 2023. Streamer Showdown: End of October.

Cosplay Competition: End of October.

Registration Details:

To register, log on to JioGames app –

Valorant – https://jiogames.page.link/RDValo

BGMI – https://jiogames.page.link/RDBGMI

Open to anyone above 13 years.

No registration or participation fee.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Reliance Digital

