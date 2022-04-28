- Advertisement -

The concept of Hybrid Work is unique to each of us. It means something different to everyone but with it comes an overwhelming sense of change and the opportunity to redefine your relationship with work. How and where you do that is entirely up to you.

To help you embrace the dynamics of the hybrid world, we aren’t sticking to what’s worked in the past. We believe that technology shouldn’t be “one-size fits all” and so we are redesigning our devices with more power, intelligent features and improved security – while making them smaller and thinner to better fit today’s workforce. Whether you are a C-suite executive jumping from video calls to in-person meetings or a creative professional taking a project from inspiration to reality, building off our recent commercial announcement, Dell Technologies’ new Latitude and Precision devices are expertly designed with collaboration and performance in mind to power the way you work best.

Reimagined work demands redesigned machines

Some days the conference room is your kitchen table, others you’re heading to a client’s office to meet for the first time face-to-face in more than two years. Either way, on-the-go business leaders need devices that enhance productivity, are easy to carry and look great.

For 25 years, the Precision line has pushed the industry to a higher standard of performance and user experience while consistently delivering innovative workstations and solutions that are an outstanding choice for professional applications and emerging technologies.

Last month, we introduced the Precision 5470, the most powerful 14” workstation in history, and the thinnest and smallest in the world.[xi] Now we’re bringing you even more power with the introduction of our new Precision 7000 series mobile workstations. With the latest thermal innovations, professional graphics, powerful CPU technologies (including some that haven’t been fully announced yet!) and new designs that provide more flexibility, our new Precision models pack a punch.

For the first time, Dell Precision mobile workstations are available in a 16″ form factor, giving you a world–class front-of-screen experience that doesn’t compromise on performance. Another first, the Precision 7670 comes in two chassis options – thin and performance – for a device that best powers your daily applications.

The Precision 7000 series are packed with features that help you work smarter; Dell Optimizer for Precision provides unique reporting and analytics features and is tailored to optimize application performance for media intensive applications. It also has the same privacy, connectivity and collaboration features, such as the screen dimming when you look away and the ability to connect to two networks at once. Precision mobile workstations also ship in our new packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable materials

