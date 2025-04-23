Redragon launches King M916 Pro – Ultra-Light 3-Mode Wired & Wireless Anime Gaming Mouse

- Advertisement -

Redragon is extremely excited to add its latest innovation into its gaming peripheral segment. Introducing the King M916 Pro – a 3-mode, lightweight, programmable anime-themed gaming mouse. With its anime-inspired flair, pro-level specs, and long-lasting comfort, the King M916 Pro is set to become an indispensable gaming companion. This contemporary device is specifically designed to provide professional gamers with an exceptional blend of style, performance, and customization, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience. The mouse is ultra-light, features high precision tracking, offers up to 150 hours of battery life, and a host of other customizable features. The Redragon King M916 Pro is here to revolutionize the gaming accessories industry where gamers and professionals can now meet their functional needs.

At the heart of the Redragon King M916 Pro is a bold design that breaks convention. Featuring Eisa, Redragon’s exclusive anime-inspired waifu character, the mouse instantly appeals to fans of stylized, personality-driven hardware. It’s not just a functional tool—it’s a collectible piece of fandom. With every movement and click, users are reminded that gaming can be as expressive as it is competitive. The M916 Pro also stands out with its ultra-light design at just 42 grams, making it the lightest gaming mouse on the market. An ergonomic design and premium build ensure fast, clean, and controlled movements with minimal effort.

The King M916 Pro offers three modes of connectivity – Bluetooth and 2.4GHz (with a nano receiver) for wireless mode, eliminating the hassle of cables, and USB input for pure wired tethering to eliminate lags for precision control. When in wired mode, the USB cable helps recharge the inbuilt 400mAh battery that allows you to use the mouse non-stop for up to 150 hours on a full charge.

The King M916 Pro is equipped with an advanced Optical PixArt 3395 (PAW3395) optical IR sensor and clubbed with five preset DPI levels (1k/2k/4k/8k/2.6k) that allow instant and easy switching between different game needs. It also features a polling rate between 125Hz and 1000Hz for a smooth responsiveness, making it ideal for gaming and work. With software support, DPI customization between 100-26000 can be customised for personal requirements. Five programmable buttons, including two side buttons, offer customizable tactical shortcuts for any game or work scenario for faster and more efficient working. Thanks to the highly precise and reliable Huano switches, the mouse is rated for up to 50 million clicks, offering both reliability and consistent tactile feedback over years of use

Designed to fit into the natural structure of the human hand, the mouse features an ergonomic shape to reduce fatigue and add long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions or longer work hours. Every button, hotkey, and DPI setting can be completely customized using Redragon’s own software so you can take complete control of how you work and play.

The Redragon King M916 Pro 3-Mode Wired and Wireless Anime Gaming Mouse is now available for INR 4,490 on Redragon.in, Amazon.in

