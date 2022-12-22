REDRAGON LAUNCHES DRACONIC K530 PRO

- Advertisement - -

Unleash your true skills with complete control over your game. Redragon, a high-value brand well-known for high-performance gaming products, announces yet another versatile and extremely ergonomic mechanical keyboard — the Draconic K530 Pro. Designed to be the perfect personal gaming peripheral the K530 is enormously compact (40% smaller) and highly portable, with superior ergonomics and multi-device pairing. Complete with a premium build, RGB lights, and fully hot-swappable mechanical keys, this 61-key qwerty will change the way you work and play ahead.

Designed for the extreme gamer, the REDRAGON Draconic K530 Pro is all about excellence and performance. Extremely tactile and fully 99.8%+ hot-swappable Brown keys will transform the way you use a keyboard on your rig. The unique, exclusive structure design of each socket with the plate-mounted PCB makes key mounting easier and less wobbly. The keyboard is compatible with almost all switch types in the market, no matter 3-pin or 5-pin. The easy-to-mod/update keys are basic tactile mechanical switches offering clear tactile feedback with an audible clicky that makes using it relaxing and fun.

Meant for comfortable and quick gaming moves, the K530 Pro is designed with a 60% form factor to occupy the least amount of desk space so your mouse is free to move around without any hindrance. RGB backlight with 13 dynamic presets via the control software illuminate the keys with millions of color options. Create light waves, or make them react to your typing — the fun is all yours. Thanks to the overall compact form factor, the Draconic K530 Pro is all yours to carry around in your backpack, keeping you ready for action, anytime, anywhere.

The K530 Pro shows off its skillful side with the ability to pair with up to four devices via three different connectivity options. Go wireless with its built-in upgraded v3.0/v5.0 Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless options to connect with your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Else switch to the true wired USB-C option (USB-C to USB-A converter included) for zero-latency 100% lag-free gaming. There’s a quick manual side switch option that makes it easier to toggle among 3 different wireless devices (2.4GHz/BT1/BT2).

The Redragon Draconic K530 Pro Mechanical 3-Mode (Wireless + Wired + BT) 60% Gaming RGB Keyboard will be available at MRP Rs 5,990 for a limited time offer period, on Redragon.in & Amazon.in

