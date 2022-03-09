REDRAGON ANNOUNCES THEIR NEW PRODUCTS -- K630, K614, K596 & M908

- Advertisement -

With the years of experience and skills, REDRAGON India is glad to announce four new products which will make your gaming experience better than before.



DRAGON BORN – K630 MECHANICAL KEYBOARD PINK LED (Brown Switch) with 60% Layout in Wired-Only: Brand new Redragon 60% design in wired-only mode and is a very popular demand. 61 anti-ghosting keys for an ultra-compact and minimalistic design. Frees up precious desk space for less clutter and hot-Swappable Brown Switches: Tactile brown switches provide a soft bump without click switches, unlike blue switches, for a quiet use. Hot-swappable with other Redragon switches. Switches are made to last and rated for 50 million key presses. It has Vibrant Pink Lighting and 100-Percent Anti-ghosting which can align the keyboard straight on the desk for additional mouse space and your mouse will never hit the keyboard anymore. Enjoy using the mouse without any hurdles and go get that Team Kills.



ANIVIA K614 MECHANICAL KEYBOARD (Red Switch) is thin with a brand-new slim design with low profile quiet red switches (30% reduced height to 11mm) with ultra-thin keycaps (50% lower to 4mm), on an 8.5mm lightweight and ultrathin board. It has a standard 60% compact layout with 419gms lightweight combo, makes it a perfect fit for on-the-go use. Save luggage space and weight. Highly suitable for portable laptops. It is geared with 20 fascinating preset backlit modes — you will never get tired of the illuminations.

VISHNU K596 MECHANICAL KEYBOARD (Red Switch) features dual wired and wireless modes. Easy wireless setup with an included dongle that allows for low latency connection without interference up to 10 metres. Switch to a wired connection with a type-c cable. Enjoy the freedom of being wireless without compromising on performance. Enjoy the wireless mode longer with the upgraded 3000mAh internal battery that allows for usage up to 10 hours on a single charge. It saves space in any environment and is ideal for minimalistic desk setups. Included wrist-rest supports the wrist during long gaming marathons and clips to the keyboard using magnets.



The REDRAGON INDIA IMPACT M908 is a professional Gaming Mouse . It has RGB Backlight & Programmable Buttons – Featuring 16.8 million RGB LED colour options (LED Backlight can be disabled too). 18 programmable buttons and 5 memory profiles each with a dedicated light colour for quick identification. Redragon M908 gaming mouse is an essential computer accessory for die-hard gamers with its aggressive design for hands! You will be amazed by the unmatched comfort, lethal accuracy, and killer precision of our durable, desktop and laptop pro gaming mouse! It features durable smooth TEFLON feet pads for ultimate gaming controls. A 6ft braided-fibre cable and a gold-plated USB connector ensures greater durability.



