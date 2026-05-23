Redington Solar Enters into a Strategic Partnership with FIMER to Accelerate Solar Adoption Across India

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Redington Solar, a subsidiary of Redington Limited – one of the leading integrated technology providers, signed a partnership with FIMER India Private Limited for Pan-India Distribution and nationwide reach of FIMER’s string inventor portfolio. Leveraging Redington’s extensive network and market reach, it aims to increase access to FIMER’s cutting-edge technology for C & I customers, solar developers, EPCs and rooftop installers.

As India advances toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the demand for reliable solar infrastructure and high-efficiency inverter technologies continues to grow. Through this exclusive partnership, Redington Solar and FIMER will accelerate the adoption of full range of residential inverter solutions under the PM Surya Ghar initiative with a focus on 3kW and 5kW, as well as the other commercial range of inverters from FIMER. The partnership will strengthen market reach by enabling EPC and installer partners with single-point distribution support, including product availability, competitive pricing, credit assistance, and seamless logistics. Backed by its extensive pan-India distribution network, strong channel ecosystem, financing capabilities, and deep reach across key solar markets, Redington Solar is well positioned to drive faster adoption of solar energy solutions and expand accessibility to FIMER’s portfolio across India.

The agreement was formally signed at RenewX Chennai on 27 April 2026, bringing together senior leadership from both organizations. The signing was concluded in presence of Muthukumaran S, Senior Sales Manager, and Upasana Boruah, Senior Manager – Marketing & Corporate Communications, from FIMER, along with Nimit Parmar, Global Vendor Alliance Manager, ESG Division, and Dinesh Babu V, Head of Business, Redington Solar from Redington.

Ms. Upasana Boruah, Senior Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FIMER

Ms. Upasana Boruah, Senior Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FIMER said, “Our partnership with Redington Solar is a decisive step in ensuring that FIMER string inverters are accessible to every solar developer, EPC, and installer across the country. We are proud to combine our product excellence with Redington’s extraordinary market reach to serve India’s energy transition at scale.”

Mr. Dinesh Babu V, Head of Business, Redington Solar

“Redington Solar has always been committed to unlocking impact while keeping sustainability at the core of its vision. This partnership marks a significant step toward making clean solar energy technologies more accessible and accelerating solar adoption across the country. Aligned with India’s renewable energy ambitions, our collaboration with FIMER will strengthen the adoption of its innovative string inverters, driving greater residential and commercial rooftop solar installations. Backed by Redington’s strong market presence and robust distribution network, we are well positioned to scale solar solutions nationwide,” said Mr. Dinesh Babu V, Head of Business, Redington Solar.

Mr. Nimit Parmar, Global Vendor Alliance Manager, ESG Division, Redington

“At Redington Solar, sustainability is not just a business priority, but a long-term commitment toward enabling a cleaner energy future. Our partnership with FIMER reflects a shared vision of accelerating India’s transition to renewable energy by making advanced solar technologies more accessible across markets. By combining FIMER’s innovative inverter solutions with Redington’s extensive distribution ecosystem, we aim to support scalable, efficient, and sustainable solar adoption aligned with India’s growing clean energy ambitions,” said Mr. Nimit Parmar, Global Vendor Alliance Manager, ESG Division, Redington.

The partnership further strengthens Redington Solar’s growing renewable energy portfolio and reinforces its commitment to supporting India’s clean energy ambitions through scalable technology distribution and strong channel engagement.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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