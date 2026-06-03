Redington Signs Strategic Partnership with Anytron to Expand End-to-End Digital Finishing Solutions

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Redington, a leading integrated technology distributor, has announced its strategic partnership with Anytron, a provider of digital label finishing solutions. Through this partnership, Redington will bring Anytron’s portfolio of digital finishing technologies to the Indian market, further strengthening its digital printing ecosystem with end-to-end production workflow capabilities.

The partnership marks a strategic expansion of Redington’s digital printing portfolio beyond print engines, enabling customers to access integrated solutions covering the complete label production process from printing to finished output. Anytron’s portfolio includes digital finishing solutions for lamination, die-cutting, slitting, trimming, and rewinding, designed to support short-run, on-demand, and customized label production requirements.

As demand continues to rise across label and packaging segments, finishing is one of the key bottlenecks for converters. However, this partnership aims to bridge that critical gap by addressing the growing demand for compact, digital-first finishing solutions in India, and making it more accessible across markets.

The collaboration also complements Redington’s existing digital printing portfolio, including solutions such as HP Inc. Indigo presses, enabling customers to build fully integrated production environments with improved workflow ownership and operational efficiency. Redington’s pan-India reach, service network, and more than two decades of experience in the digital printing industry, will enable market expansion of Anytron’s solutions, making advanced solutions accessible to both metros and Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Mr. K.S. Ramesh, Vice President, Digital Printing, Redington Limited

Mr. K.S. Ramesh, Vice President, Digital Printing, Redington Limited said,“As the label and packaging industry continues to move towards shorter runs alongside faster delivery timelines and greater customization, the need for integrated digital workflows is becoming increasingly important. Our partnership with Anytron reflects our continued focus on strengthening the digital printing ecosystem with solutions that address evolving production requirements. Anytron’s finishing technologies complement our existing portfolio by enabling converters to seamlessly move from print to finished output with greater efficiency and flexibility. Backed by Redington’s extensive reach, strong service capabilities, and deep market experience, we unlock access to advanced digital finishing solutions to customers across India, including emerging markets and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.”

Mr. Michael Hyun, CEO, Anytron

Mr. Michael Hyun, CEO, Anytron said, “Partnering with Redington is a natural next step for us. India has one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing label and packaging markets in the world, and we’ve been watching it closely for some time. What we’re seeing is a market at an inflection point — brand owners want shorter runs, faster turnarounds, and more flexibility, and converters are looking for ways to deliver all of that without inflating their costs or overhead. That’s precisely what Anytron was built to solve. Our product line covers the full spectrum, from compact office-friendly systems that anyone can operate on day one, all the way up to production-class inline presses that can handle the most demanding high-mix, short-run workflows. Redington brings the reach, the relationships, and the market knowledge to put those solutions in the right hands. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to grow with in this market.”

The collaboration also reinforces Redington’s vision of enabling digital transformation across the print and packaging industry through automation, efficiency, and scalable workflow solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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