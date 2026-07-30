Redington reports record Q1 FY27 revenue of ₹34,966 crore; PAT jumps 77% to ₹486 crore

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Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Redington delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit in Q1 FY27. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹34,966 crore, representing year-on-year growth of 34%, while profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, increased 77% to ₹486 crore. PAT margin for the quarter stood at 1.4%.

The performance was broad-based across Redington’s businesses and key operating markets. India delivered particularly strong growth, with revenue increasing 63% and profit after tax rising 60% year-on-year. Growth was supported by the execution of large enterprise deals, higher PC realisations amid industry-wide memory supply constraints, continued premiumisation in mobility, and sustained demand across cloud and cybersecurity.

Revenue across the Middle East and Africa grew 15% year-on-year, supported by cloud- and cybersecurity-led offerings, despite continued geopolitical uncertainty during the quarter.

Business Segment Performance

Redington recorded strong momentum across its technology portfolio during the quarter:

Software Solutions Group (SSG) grew 52% year-on-year, supported by increased adoption of cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-enabled solutions and subscription-based models.

grew 52% year-on-year, supported by increased adoption of cloud, cybersecurity, software-led engagements, AI-enabled solutions and subscription-based models. Endpoint Solutions Group (ESG) grew 35% year-on-year, supported by higher PC realisations amid ongoing industry-wide memory supply constraints and sustained market demand.

grew 35% year-on-year, supported by higher PC realisations amid ongoing industry-wide memory supply constraints and sustained market demand. Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 21% year-on-year, led by demand for premium smartphones and the continued expansion of retail-led distribution models.

grew 21% year-on-year, led by demand for premium smartphones and the continued expansion of retail-led distribution models. Technology Solutions Group (TSG) grew 50% year-on-year, driven by the execution of large enterprise and data-centre deals, along with healthy growth in the underlying business.

Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Redington

“We have started FY27 on a strong note, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, disciplined execution and broad-based momentum across businesses and geographies. Profit growth significantly outpaced revenue growth, reinforcing our continued focus on profitable and sustainable growth. As technology adoption accelerates across cloud, software, cybersecurity, AI-enabled infrastructure and digital transformation, Redington is well positioned to capture these opportunities through its strong ecosystem of global technology brands, partners and customers. We will remain focused on operational resilience, capital efficiency and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders,” said Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, Redington Limited.

The Company continues to closely monitor global geopolitical developments while maintaining a strong focus on operational resilience and business continuity across its markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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