Redington Partners with SolarEdge to Accelerate Solar Technology Access Across Residential and Commercial Markets in India

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Redington, an integrated technology aggregator and orchestrator, announced its strategic partnership with SolarEdge, a global leader in renewable energy technology, delivering smart solar solutions across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale sectors to expand access to advanced solar energy solutions across India. Through this collaboration, Redington will distribute SolarEdge’s Product portfolio across the country, leveraging its PAN India presence and strong partner ecosystem to accelerate market reach for residential and commercial solar deployments.

SolarEdge’s range starts from 3kW and extends up to 120kW, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from homes and small businesses to larger commercial installations. The portfolio also includes SolarEdge Power Optimizers, designed to optimize module-level output and support improved inverter performance. SolarEdge revolutionized the world of green energy with the invention of the DC optimized inverter solution, forever changing the way solar energy is harvested in PV systems.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dinesh Babu V, Head, Solar, Redington Limited said, “India’s energy transition is creating a powerful opportunity to reimagine how clean energy technologies are accessed, deployed, and scaled across markets. At Redington, we are building an ecosystem that connects global innovation with local market execution, enabling our partners to deliver sustainable, high-impact solutions with greater speed, reach, and confidence. Through our partnership with SolarEdge, we are bringing together advanced solar energy solutions, module-level optimization, and the strength of our PAN India partner network to help accelerate solar adoption across residential and commercial segments.”

Mr. Sanjay Puri, Country Manager from SolarEdge

Mr. Sanjay Puri, Country Manager from SolarEdge said, “India is one of the world’s most dynamic solar growth markets, and expanding access to intelligent, high-efficiency solar technologies is central to that momentum. Our partnership with Redington gives us the advantage of scale, strong channel relationships, and deep market reach, allowing us to bring SolarEdge’s Product portfolio to a broader set of customers across the country. Together, we aim to help installers, partners, and businesses unlock better performance, greater design flexibility, and stronger long-term value from their solar investments.

As demand for clean energy solutions continues to rise, the partnership aims to make advanced inverter and module optimization technologies more accessible to the Indian market while supporting the transition toward a more sustainable energy future.

The move further strengthens Redington’s solar portfolio and reinforces its role in enabling wider access to technology solutions through distribution, implementation support, and partner-led market development. By combining SolarEdge’s technology with Redington’s reach, the collaboration is expected to help channel partners, EPCs, installers, and system integrators address growing demand for efficient and reliable solar solutions across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Redington

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