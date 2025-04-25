Redington Partners with Banyan Cloud to Deliver Scalable, Simplified Cloud Security Across India

- Advertisement -

Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Banyan Cloud to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud infrastructure across India. Through this collaboration, Redington will serve as a value-added distributor (VAD), bringing Banyan Cloud’s powerful suite of security solutions to organizations of all sizes across key industries.

This partnership aims to simplify cloud security and strengthen compliance by offering Banyan Cloud’s integrated tools for unified visibility, threat protection, and regulatory adherence. Focused on critical sectors such as BFSI, IT/ITeS, Healthcare, Government, and Retail, the alliance leverages Redington’s extensive partner and reseller ecosystem to help businesses adopt secure and scalable cloud environments with greater speed and efficiency.

With the rapid rise in cloud adoption, organizations are increasingly exposed to evolving risks such as misconfigurations, shadow IT, and compliance gaps—challenges that Banyan Cloud’s purpose-built solutions are uniquely designed to address. This partnership allows Banyan Cloud to scale faster across the Indian market while helping businesses mitigate risks and strengthen their cybersecurity postures.

“Cloud security is becoming a critical priority for Indian enterprises as the adoption of diverse cloud solutions accelerates. This calls for a stronger cloud security posture and comprehensive, integrated protection,” said Mr. Sridhar S, Head Software Solutions Group (SSG)- India, Redington Limited. “Our partnership with Banyan Cloud reflects our commitment to supporting secure digital transformation. By leveraging Banyan Cloud’s advanced Zero Trust and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities, along with Redington’s robust channel ecosystem, we aim to deliver future-ready cybersecurity solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian market.”

“We are excited to partner with Redington, a leading provider of IT solutions distribution. This partnership will enable businesses to adopt scalable and secure cloud infrastructure while maintaining compliance and mitigating risks. Together, we aim to advance cloud security awareness and support digital transformation, helping organizations confidently and securely navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said Mr. Nagesh Konduru, CEO of Banyan Cloud.

This collaboration also marks a strategic expansion of Banyan Cloud’s global partner ecosystem, complementing its broader market penetration strategy. Redington’s robust distribution network and trusted reseller relationships will ensure faster, more efficient go-to-market execution, making advanced cloud protection more accessible than ever.

The partnership provides Redington’s channel partners access to Banyan Cloud’s agentless CNAPP platform, which offers comprehensive capabilities including CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, DSPM, KSPM, Shift Left security, and FinOps tools. The platform enforces compliance with over 40 global regulatory standards, enabling secure cloud deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Together, Redington and Banyan Cloud are committed to simplifying cloud security for businesses of all sizes—delivering protection at scale, with speed and cost efficiency.

