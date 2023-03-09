Redington Limited & Indusface partner to enhance application security for enterprises

- Advertisement - -

Redington Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Indusface to offer enterprises comprehensive solutions for application security.

Indusface’s AppTrana is a fully managed platform that offers a wide range of security solutions to protect web applications against advanced cyber threats. These solutions include web application scanning, a cloud-based web application firewall, DDoS and bot mitigation, a secure content delivery network (CDN), and a threat intelligence engine. By collaborating with Indusface, Redington’s customers can now benefit from the platform’s extensive security offerings, especially AppTrana, which will help them build strong security strategies and safeguard their applications against evolving cyber threats. This partnership is particularly significant as cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated techniques, and organizations need to stay ahead of the curve to protect their valuable data and assets.

Rakshit Bhatt,Head Cloud, Business Group, Redington Limited.

“Cybersecurity is a critical component of digital transformation, and Redington is committed to offering our customers the best-in-class solutions to secure their digital assets,” said Rakshit Bhatt,Head Cloud, Business Group, Redington Limited. “We are delighted to partner with Indusface, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise in application security. This partnership will enable us to deliver robust and comprehensive security solutions to our customers and enhance their resilience against new-age threats.”

According to a recent study done by Indusface titled ‘The State of Application Security’, the company analyzed 800M+ attacks. One of the key findings was that almost 60% of attacks were blocked using custom rules. While the core rules are comparable to most WAAP providers, the ability to act as an extended SOC team to write, test and manage custom rules while promising a zero false positive guarantee is the value that Indusface provides.

2023 is the year of consolidation in tech stacks as CIOs are increasingly asked to do more with less. This partnership will provide enterprises with a comprehensive solution that provides immediate protection against known and zero-day vulnerabilities, DDoS & BOT attacks through a single subscription that consolidates a DAST scanner, cloud WAF, DDoS & Bot mitigation, API discovery & security, CDN and 24*7 managed services. To top it all offIndusface’s solutions guarantee Zero downtime and day-zero protection.

Ashish Tandon, CEO and Founder, Indusface

“We are excited to partner with Redington, a leading technology solutions provider, to enhance their application security offerings and help customers defend against new-age threats,” said Ashish Tandon, CEO and Founder, Indusface. “Indusface’s experience in application security, coupled with Redington’s extensive network of customers, will enable us to reach a wider audience and empower organizations to secure their digital assets effectively.”

Redington empowers enterprises to evaluate their data and business operations and accelerate their digital transformation journey. With this alliance, Redington is taking a significant step forward in achieving its mission to democratize application security for enterprises.

