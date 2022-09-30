Redington launches ‘Solar Rooftop Partner Program’ to strengthen its Renewable Energy Portfolio

- Advertisement - -

Redington Limited, a leading IT technology provider, launched the ‘Solar Rooftop Partner Program’ to accelerate the solar power adoption by homes and businesses. The program will be enabled through the Redington Digital Platform, which will seamlessly connect the processes and industry stakeholders – home & business owners, solar installers, service management, financial institutions, remote monitoring of solar plants, solar EPC & SI and Redington Inventory Management. It aims to engage and on-board system integrators as authorized solar rooftop partners of Redington Solar.

As a part of the program, Redington will help its select set of partners to identify and expand their customer base for solar rooftop plants. It will conduct quick and comprehensive assessments to understand the specific customer requirements and help the partners to cater to the same. Further, Redington will provide the Rooftop Solar Kit. The kits are designed to suit different type of customer requirements in terms of quality and price.

Redington has tied up with banks & NBFC’s to provide financial assistance to its channel partners and their customers to install rooftop solar plants. It will provide financial assistance to its partners through CUG credit cards and channel finance, and easy EMI based consumer loans to customers. Additionally, Redington will provide the OEM warranty certificates directly to the end customers and assist them for any warranty claims throughout the life of the solar plants. It will also provide insurance to the Rooftop solar plant to cover any potential risk scenarios that are not in the purview of OEM warranties.

Ms. Pradeep Srikanthan, SBU Head, Redington Limited.

Mr. Pradeep Srikanthan, SBU Head, Redington Limited said, “We, at Redington, have a strong focus on driving and democratizing the adoption of renewable energy such as solar, across all key markets in India. With the launch of the ‘Solar Rooftop Partner Program’, we aim to simplify and streamline the process of sale, purchase, installation and maintenance of solar plants on rooftops of home and businesses. This program will empower our trusted network of partners to strengthen their solar business by engaging and acquiring potential customers in an efficient, sustainable and profitable way.”

Key Features of Redington’s Solar Rooftop Partner Program:

Separate partners for Residential Rooftop and C&I Rooftop Solar projects

Online CRM & project management tools to manage projects effectively

ONLY Redington authorized Rooftop partner can offer **ROOFTOP SOLAR PLANT INSURANCE

Redington Rooftop partner will supply (MMS), earthing, (LA), and do the installation

Authorized Rooftop partner will do the billing to the end customer.

Consumer loans for your customers to install Rooftop solar plants.

Authorized partner will get incentives for execution of their leads through Redington portal

Limited number of partners to be selected per City

With a strong presence in organized distribution, Redington is taking long strides towards the future of renewable energy with its solar business. Riding on the strength of a vast distribution network, it focuses on enabling the availability of high quality solar products from top global brands in the Indian market. It distributes “High Quality and Technologically Advanced Solar Energy Products” to the last mile consumers through a network of Solar System Integrators, Channel Partners and Installers.

