Redington Elevates Ramesh Natarajan as CEO for India and Middle East

Redington Limited, a leading Indian integrated technology solutions provider and Fortune India 500 company, announced elevation of Mr. Ramesh Natarajan to CEO – India and Middle East.

Ramesh Natarajan, currently CEO of Redington India, has been elevated to the position of CEO – IME (India and Middle East), effective July 1, 2025. Based in Chennai, Ramesh will lead the operations and growth strategies of the Redington Group across India and the Middle East. During his 28+ years at the company, Redington has built a strong portfolio of consumer and enterprise businesses and expanded its reach into new verticals. He has also played a pivotal role in forging strategic partnerships that have significantly strengthened the company’s portfolio.

Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited

Announcing the recent appointments, Mr. V. S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington Limited said, “The latest leadership transitions represent a pivotal step in Redington’s journey toward enhanced regional synergies and a more customer-centric approach. Ramesh has played a key role in developing our strong leadership position in India through strengthening OEM partnerships and developing strong go to market motions—his elevation reflects our deep confidence in his ability to drive growth across the India and Middle East markets.”

